Ditch Netflix, Hulu is superior

Streaming platforms can be an escape from the outside world. By providing viewers with a surplus of content, they are transferred to an enchantingly entertaining universe that keeps people wanting more.

Netflix — the streaming platform of all streaming platforms — is the default content provider. With over 13,000 titles offered worldwide and more than 2,400 original titles available in the United States as of August 2021, Netflix’s content collection is extensive.

But how many of these titles have you actually watched, heard of or genuinely enjoyed?

Ever hear of “Flaked,” “Sense8,” “The Characters,” or “Iron Fist?” I know I hadn’t. Sometimes having an overabundance of options can be overwhelming, especially when you are unfamiliar with the titles being advertised to you. I’ve found this to be true for myself, which is why I’ve made the transition to another streaming giant: Hulu.

The key reason why I rank Hulu above Netflix is due to its seamless blend of feature films, original content and shows from popular TV channels. Netflix produces high quality content amongst their vast library of old and new entertainment, sure, but Hulu kicks this up a notch.

With around 3,000 titles as of August 2021, its library of original content has doubled since February 2020. Hulu has a perfect balance of fresh and existing content — original content that has made a name for itself such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Normal People.”

Hopping on the Hulu train doesn’t mean you are getting worse content. Both streaming services have excellent content, it’s just Netflix seems to put more effort into originals than licensed shows, incessantly pushing out a lot of content without considering if it’ll get lost in the ocean of titles they already have supplied. Hulu, though it has less content, is the best of both worlds because the content it does have really counts.

If someone wanted to try out these streaming platforms with a free trial period, then they would only be able to try out Hulu. Netflix doesn’t offer free trials anymore. In terms of fair pricing, Hulu takes the cake. Hulu starts at $6.99 a month, while Netflix starts at $8.99 a month. Prices go up from the baseline, but Hulu’s deal seems much more reasonable, offering TV channel add-ons (STARZ, HBO, Showtime, Cinemax) and bundle packages with other platforms like Disney+ and ESPN. Hulu also pairs with Spotify for a student discount. Netflix doesn’t offer any add-ons.

As a loyal subscriber to both platforms, I understand why Netflix is more or less the formidable alpha among all of the streaming platforms because it came before Hulu. But just because Netflix is a trailblazer it doesn’t mean it checks every box for a flawless entertainment source. Hulu isn’t perfect either, and I do believe that both platforms provide similar content, but Hulu does it smarter and more logically.