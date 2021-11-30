Artist to Watch: Tommy Lefroy

I have never had a band so quickly become one of my favorites. Something about their music — specifically their recently released EP titled “Flight Risk” — deeply resonates with me.

Tommy Lefroy is a duo composed of Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, who are from Michigan and Vancouver, respectively. A single encounter in Nashville sparked an artistic partnership between them where they have created a lush sonic landscape defined by acoustic instruments along with layered harmonies.

“The Cause,” the duo’s second single, was my first glimpse into the musical world of Tommy Lefroy. From my first listen, I was obsessed. Their songwriting is so specific and clear, yet relatable.

“The Cause” tells the story of a failed love affair with a decidedly unlikeable figure — one that frequently talked over their significant other and routinely chose their beliefs and intellectual pursuits over their relationship. However, this is something that’s envied through the lyrics, with the band singing “You believe in whatever you want, and I’ll always be jealous, I’ll always be faithless… I’ll always be smaller than the cause.”

Despite this being a very personal and real experience that did not happen to me, I can feel the emotions they express and even find situations in my own life when I felt like I could relate to their lyrics. Relatability is something I truly value in music, and it is something that Tommy Lefroy excels at. Their songwriting is so mature and powerful even though Tommy Lefroy is just at the beginning of their career, showing a true gift for the craft.

Another of my favorite songs by the duo is “Trashfire,” the closing track on their EP. “Trashfire” has some verses that feel like direct attacks on me and I love it. Tommy Lefroy focuses on the feeling of disillusionment after you try to reassure yourself that things will get better but then they, in fact, do not improve.

On this track, Bethel and Mouzourakis also touch on growing up and the feeling that your time to try new things and make mistakes is dwindling. It is a feeling that anyone, especially college students, can relate to.

Tommy Lefroy captures the experience of growing up in all its nuance and pain. In their lyrics, you can feel what the duo has endured and find the moments where things haven’t actually quite healed yet. Bethel and Mouzourakis don’t shy away from things that hurt, but they also offer comfort in their relatability. They make listeners feel less alone, as if their experiences do not isolate them but rather bring them together to mourn what’s lost and look forward to what may come.

The duo’s song “Vampires” is a perfect example of this comfort. Tommy Lefroy points the song directly at the listener, as the lyrics go “You can fall in love a thousand times. I just want for you to love your love. I just want for you to not think twice when somebody asks if you’ve been doing alright.” The first time I heard it, the song brought tears to my eyes. It felt like a hug through my headphones.

Tommy Lefroy also took to TikTok to promote the song. They played it for one of their friends “who’s been through it this year,” the duo wrote in their video. This heartwarming moment truly encapsulates the song’s message of love and hope for the listener. It is a beautiful video and one that makes me appreciate the song so much more.

I am not exaggerating when I say that I cannot pick a favorite song from the band. Every song Tommy Lefroy has released resonates with me so deeply that I feel like they are reading my journal.

If you’re looking for a new artist that makes beautiful, rich music with powerful lyrics that stick with you for the rest of your day or even your life, you need to check out Tommy Lefroy.