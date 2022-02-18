East to West: Feb. 18, 2022

Three day weekend! Today on East to West, we cover BU’s updated Covid-19 policy, the protest outside of WBUR, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Taylor Hawthorne, Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Vernonica Thompson and Jit Ping Lee

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Tian Liao, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Walker Armstrong

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 18, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.