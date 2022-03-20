Social Media Society: Cell phone stupor

Looking up from my phone screen on my train ride home, I meet no one’s eyes. Rather, every person in my vicinity is perusing through the social media platforms we know and love.

Social media has become a central part of our daily lives, and my observation on public transportation is far from the only example. The train may seem like the most perfectly boring place to use your device, but what about concerts, birthday parties, vacations and dates where the same bad habit happens? I believe we must practice living in the moment more to enjoy life to its fullest extent.

In simply paying more attention, I have realized that jokes about people using their phones at ridiculous times seems to be no exaggeration of reality. This is especially true of adolescents in the United States, 85% of whom use social media, according to an article in the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction by Beth Bell.

Throughout my teenage years, I went to hangouts that almost solely focused on making content to post. My friends wanted to spend hours orchestrating pictures to post on each of their multiple platforms. However, the focus should have been on enjoying our time together. It seems that now, whatever we do, proving to our followers that we are having fun is more important than actually having fun.

Some may argue that having social media allows users the opportunity to keep friends and family in the loop. This may be true but it can certainly get out of hand. Do they really need to see a perfect picture every time you have an outing of any kind?

On the same note, people are interacting virtually more now than ever. This can be viewed as positive in the sense that those far away can still keep in touch. However, how authentic are these interactions? Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, it became obvious how impersonal online school was versus the traditional in-person option. Other scenarios where virtual experiences are replacing real life interactions are no different in the lack of connection they propagate.

A variety of negative impacts come with interacting virtually. Firstly, messages can get lost in translation and interacting in person can become more difficult as a result.

Additionally, before social media, there was practically no choice but to be present. People relied on their environment to entertain them.

Furthermore, if you wanted to get to know someone, stalking their Instagram page was not an option. Thus, people were more inclined to get together in person. It can also be hard to catch up with someone when you are indirectly up to date on every single thing that goes on in their life.

Today, a number of people are taking steps towards practicing mindfulness — a focus on awareness. Limiting social media is a huge part of that. It seems easier said than done but merely deciding to make a change is the first step.

Meditation is a great way to retrain your brain to fight the addiction to your phone.

Setting aside your phone for a set amount of time each day is the best way to wean yourself off its addictive quality. Simultaneously, the skills gained from meditation can help people fight their mind from drifting rather than concentrating on the present. Armed with a more present, focused mindset, people will be able to engage with their surroundings and resist the urge to repeatedly check their social media.

Personally, I have set a standard for myself before I attend social events. I will only use my phone when I truly want a picture for memories but for nothing else. It was difficult at first, but now, most of the time I do not even have the urge to take my phone out in these situations.

Actively choosing to make presence a lifestyle choice has more benefits than you think. For one, making this change will be especially healthy for your mind. The practice can reintroduce purpose into your life, regulate emotions and improve brain functionality. Overall, your appreciation and enjoyment of everyday life will see an increase. Being in the moment is more valuable than anything you can find on social media.









