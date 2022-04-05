The master tier list of my typical school day

I am the quintessential example of the figure of speech, “Jack of all trades, master of none.” However, I do not claim to be any sort of expert, so I definitely keep people’s expectations low.

Instead, I believe in doing things you love, and doing them because you like doing it and not just for the flex.

Unfortunately, my affinity for hobbies has morphed into a sort of demogorgon creature that’s spawned on my Google Calendar. I constantly have long blocks of stuff that just fills my day-to-day schedule, many times overlapping one another.

Some of these things are more enjoyable than others. Here is my compiled list of activities I do in the order I look forward to completing them.

Work, specifically on Wednesdays

I am currently an intern at BU Today, a daily news website for Boston University located in West Campus. My shift on Wednesdays begins at 9 a.m., but I actually enjoy the commute from Danielsen to West beforehand. It wakes me up from the mid-week sluggishness, and work always goes by faster in the mornings.

The downside is finding time to eat before and after work before classes. That’s a bit difficult, but my hours are flexible enough to where I can just leave a bit early to eat lunch.

Specific club meetings

My extracurriculars are the only thing keeping me afloat at BU, honestly. I love the friends I’ve made in clubs like Stage Troupe, BUIAA and our very own The Daily Free Press. E-board members are always so nice and accommodating, especially because they understand how busy our lives are, too. Plus, it’s always nice to take a break from schoolwork and still feel like I’m being productive.

On the other hand, meetings can be far away in the College of General Studies when I’m on the East side of campus, or vice versa. That makes it difficult to get to places on time. I also struggle to eat at my regular times if a meeting is at 7 p.m., so that’s another disadvantage.

Calculus lectures

Out of all my classes, I actually really like my calculus lectures. I am currently taking Calculus 2 with Professor Wayne, who is really clear and helpful while lecturing. I am quite the nerd, which is the only explanation for why I am deciding to take unnecessary math classes at 19.

The worst part about my 12:20 p.m. lectures is the class size. It’s located in B50 in the College of Arts and Sciences and is preceded by another large lecture before it. Sadly, the seat is always warm and the air a little moist.

COM tours

As a College of Communication Ambassador, I have to co-lead tours in the COM building. Recently, we’ve had many families show up, so it’s been very exciting to introduce them to our campus. I have two wonderful senior ambassadors who have helped me tremendously — I have only been on campus for little over a semester now.

The biggest problem I have is the time — having to arrive by 11 a.m. on a Friday morning after a long week is not a walk in the park. I’ve cut it close a few times now, but I haven’t missed any tours. For now.

Shower time

Before I begin, I will emphasize that I do shower daily. I am not a stinky gremlin.

However, I am completely spent after a long day, especially ones where I have 8 a.m. classes. I will sometimes put off showering until after I eat and do some homework. This always proves to be a regret and a mistake. Then, I’m showering at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday.

Lately, the floor has been flooding which complicates the showering process. Our common bathroom is looking a little worse for wear, as well. Overall, not a pleasant experience.

The general overview of my typical day has its ups and downs, but I am grateful for all the experiences I’ve had at BU. With some good time management and reminders to eat and sleep, I can try out as many clubs and activities as I can while I’m here. There’s nothing my Google Calendar and I can’t do.