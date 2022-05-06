2022 Commencement Speaker announced Bob Woodward, seniors react

Boston University President Robert Brown announced at Thursday’s annual senior breakfast that the commencement speaker for the Class of 2022 will be Bob Woodward, an investigative journalist known for his reporting on the Watergate scandal with the Washington Post.

Some seniors, especially those in the College of Communication, said they were excited about the speaker. Will Andronico Jr., a graduating senior in COM, said that it was “wild” that the University got Woodward to speak.

“I think it’s really crazy that they were able to get someone who’s so foundational to journalism to speak at commencement,” he said. “I know that at my table we had other journalism majors and everyone freaked out to see Bob Woodward’s name on the screen.”

Nica Lasater, a graduating senior in COM, said being a journalism major made her more excited about the commencement speaker.

“I was a journalism major, so I do know at least a little bit more about him than the average person and it’s pretty cool, honestly,” she said. “I think all of our parents will be excited about that.”

Graduating senior Kelley McCutcheon of the College of Arts and Sciences said that she had no idea who Bob Woodward is.

“I was kind of disappointed we went with an old white guy,” she said, “but I don’t really know much about him, I haven’t read what he’s written or know what his views are.”

Kenneth Elmore, dean of students at BU, said this year’s senior breakfast had the highest turnout rate amongst the senior class compared to previous years.

Andronico Jr. said he is excited for Commencement week.

“I’m excited. I think it’ll be interesting to go back in person to like big events, kind of like this. transitioning back into that, but I’m excited.”

Boston University’s Commencement weekend will be held May 19 to 22, and the 149th All-University Commencement will be held on May 22 on Nickerson Field.