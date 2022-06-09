Introduction to Boston University student services and support

Around campus, there is a variety of support services available to students for their mental, physical and emotional health and wellness.

Boston University Student Health Services is the central health center for all BU students. Their goal is to help students preserve their health and wellness while being on campus.

Any full-time BU student or any student with the Student Health Insurance Plan, or SHIP, can contact SHS by calling directly or using the Patient Connect website to ask medical questions, make appointments, refill prescriptions, request referrals and more.

SHS also includes Behavioral Medicine, LGBTQ+ resources and sexual assault resources such as the Sexual Assault Response and Prevention Center, or SARP. With confidential care and counseling, the center can help students overcome traumatic experiences related to sexual assault, dating violence, and other types of interpersonal violence.

SARP clinical service crisis line is 24-hours, where students can explain their situation and schedule an appointment with a SARP counselor. It is also available via BU Patient Connect message service, and all conversations are assured to be confidential.

“SARP is made up of licensed clinicians and prevention specialists committed to providing services that are survivor-centered and trauma-informed,” the website says. “SARP provides free-of-charge counseling and advocacy to Boston University students who have experienced a traumatic event.”

Every semester, BU also requires all students to complete Sexual Misconduct Prevention Training.

Disability and Access Services “provide services and support to ensure that students are able to access and participate in the opportunities available at the University,” according to their website.

DAS also provides various accommodation to students in need, such as academics, housing, dining, and event accessibility.

Both new and returning students to DAS who need academic and housing accommodations can fill out the intake form online, upload documentation to their Accommodate portal, and call the office to schedule an appointment with one of the DAS staff members.

“The University is committed to providing equal and integrated access for individuals with disabilities to all the academic, social, cultural, and recreational programs it offers,” the website says. “Boston University is deeply committed to the full participation of students with disabilities in all aspects of University life.”

To assure safety of students on campus, BU has the Boston University Police Department — its own full-time, professional law enforcement agency.

BUPD patrol division is divided into three shifts to respond to the initial calls for service and emergency situations, and patrol the University area. When in need, students can call BUPD or use Blue Light Phones, or emergency call boxes around campus.

“The Boston University Police Department is actively engaged with the community, working to promote the safety and security of the campus and surrounding communities,” the website says. “Patrols are conducted throughout the Boston University area 24 hours a day and span an area that includes over 132 acres of University-owned property and surrounding streets.”

BUPD also sends out emails, texts and calls called the BU Alert, which notifies students of the emergencies that arise within the University community.

Contributing Newswriter Tian Liao contributed to the reporting of this article.