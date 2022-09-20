Boston University experiences campus-wide power outages

Boston University experienced “major power outages” for about two hours, including at the Questrom School of Business, Student Health Services, Morse Auditorium and Nickerson Field. Four hours after the initial outage, 10 Buick Street was still out of power, but it came back shortly after 10 p.m..

In addition to places on campus, areas around Boston also lost power, according to BU alerts. Ten minutes before the outage alert, Boston University Police Department’s phone lines were also “experiencing an issue.”

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley said Eversource, New England’s largest energy delivery services, is dealing with the outage.

According to the Citizen app, emergency medical services responded to a 911 report of an “occupied stuck elevator” in the College of Fine Arts at 855 Commonwealth Avenue.

Emmy Sawch, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences and director of BU on Broadway production of “Drowsy Chaperone,” said she walked into Morse Auditorium to prepare for her first rehearsal when she couldn’t get the lights to turn on.

“I spent a good 15 minutes going from the basement, to backstage, to the balcony, turned on all the light switches trying to figure out how to turn on the main lights, and eventually I called BU facilities, thinking I was just really dumb and couldn’t find the lights,,” Sawch said.

Francesca DiBernardo, a junior in CAS who lives in 33 Harry Agganis Way, said she saw two fire trucks out front and four or five policemen in the lobby. The lobby and her suite have power, but a few of the elevators were not working.

Junior in Questrom Bhavika Goyal said the power went out during her class and the professor gave them an option to leave if they were uncomfortable.

“It was 15 minutes into the class, so we were pretty deep into it and then all of a sudden, everything went dark except our laptop screens so it wasn’t entirely pitch black,” Goyal said.











