A playlist for a walk to the polls

It’s time to vote! It can be hard to get yourself in the mood to vote. Do you do it because it’s your civic duty? Do you do it for your future children? Who knows — you might not even know. It can especially feel hard if you feel like your vote doesn’t make a difference. But it does.

If you feel this way and need a little push, here’s just the thing for you. There’s no better way to get in the spirit than to listen to this specially curated voting playlist while heading to the polls.

“Vote, Baby Vote” Deee-Lite

The shortest song on the list, “Vote, Baby Vote” combines all elements of rhythmic sound to create the perfect song to strut to. It also asks the most important question of all — “are you registered?” Without your registration, you can’t participate. So make sure you’re registered!

“Vote ‘Em Out” by Willie Nelson

What better song to get you in the mood than “Vote ‘Em Out” by Willie Nelson? Nelson sings about engaging in the electoral process, explaining that the biggest weapon Americans have is the ballot. He sings about how if you don’t like the people representing you in the government right now, “vote ‘em out!”

“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

“Party in the U.S.A.” is the quintessential anthem of American culture. There is not a single soul aged 12 to 50 that doesn’t know the lyrics to this song. It is the ultimate song to listen to when you want to feel unified with your fellow Americans as you make your way to the polls.

“Clint Eastwood” by Gorillaz

While this song’s meaning dives deep into the experience we have within ourselves, on the surface “Clint Eastwood” can be interpreted as a song meant to elicit hope for the future. The mellow vibe creates a more casual tone for this playlist and can take some of the pressure off of voters.

“You Don’t Own Me” Lesley Gore

In my humble opinion, this is the ultimate song for freedom. Gore sings of not wanting to be controlled in a relationship, something I view as a greater metaphor for our political system. As a voter, you have the freedom of choice, so use it!

“The King Has Lost His Crown” by ABBA

Nobody does it better than ABBA. Think of this song as a throwback to the original American revolution, and use it as a reminder for why we vote in the first place. Enjoy ABBA’s beautiful background strings and layered choruses while checking off the boxes on your ballot!

“Breakfast In America” by Supertramp

You probably recognize this song as it was covered by Gym Class Heroes in 2005, but the original was written as a song to explore the possibilities of finding success in America when the “American Dream” was at its peak.

“America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles

For a more soul-styled song, “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles is the perfect tune to get you in the mood to vote. Charles’s raspy voice layered over smooth organs feels like the ultimate American tune.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Time for some fun. “Fortunate Son” will make you feel like the typical American movie hero. This song was born in a time of strong distrust of the American government during the Vietnam War. The song fights back against authority and speaks for the next generation. Perfect for the young voters!

“Rockin’ the Paradise” by Styx

The perfect end to your voting playlist, “Rockin’ the Paradise” is about sticking together and changing the future. Similar to “Fortunate Son,” it imagines a paradise for the next generation filled with trust and unity. The song’s epic guitar solo and beating drums will have you gearing up to vote.

There you have it, your perfect voting playlist. Enjoy anytime, whether it’s during voting season, or even on a random day like Flag Day. This playlist is made for anytime you need to feel free.





