A tree-mendous modern Christmas playlist to spruce up your holiday season

The turkey is carved, frost is forming on windshields across the city and temperatures are dropping below the freezing point. That can only mean one thing — winter has come to Boston.

Take it from Mariah Carey and her TikTok that broke the Internet: “It’s time!”

The Christmas season is in the air again, and the holiday spirit is flowing around every corner. However, the season that brings chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not everyone’s cup of tea — or should I say — cup of hot chocolate. Classic, popular hits such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” may feel repetitive and redundant after so many years.

If that sentiment applies to you, you’ve come to the right place! I’ve compiled a list of lesser-known Christmas songs from the past decade to give you a fresher passage through this year’s holiday season.

“Christmas the Whole Year Round” by Sabrina Carpenter

Before her “emails i can’t send” and “Singular: Act I” albums, Sabrina Carpenter brightened up the holiday season with this high-energy jam — filled with jingle bells and claps. Carpenter establishes a light, spritely pace, as the lyrics tug at our childhood dreams of making Christmas every day.

“Home to You (This Christmas)” by Sigrid

If you’re looking for a slower, more elegant ballad, look no further than Sigrid’s “Home to You (This Christmas).” Sigrid’s angelic voice reflects the feeling of looking out of a bedroom window, and watching the snowflakes gently kiss the ground, gleaming off the Sun’s twinkling glow.

“Glittery” by Kacey Musgraves and Troye Sivan

Country music fans will be delighted with this selection by Kacey Musgraves. With the classic country sounds of a guitar strumming, Musgraves transforms a typical summery sound into a winter pluck. Collaborating with pop phenomenon Troye Sivan, Musgraves teaches us that labels don’t limit us. Musical opposites really attract to create this adorable, delicate love song.

“Love to Keep Me Warm” by Laufey and dodie

This song is my hands-down favorite on this list. Nothing will calm you down — gifting you with a gentle brush of holiday cheer quite like this tune. In short, the classical vibe of the piano combined with Laufey’s velvety voice truly makes the listener feel like they are floating atop a wintery cloud, or sitting beside the toasty fireside wrapped in blankets.

“Thank you Note” by Salem Ilese

The most important aspect of this bouncy Christmas love song is its message. Lyrics such as, “Words speak louder than diamonds on a ring,” and “Don’t spend one cent, a sentence is golden,” exemplify how the sentiments of gratitude and unconditional support.

“This Christmas Day” by Amy Macdonald

This coming-of-age song talks about dealing with loss during the Christmas season. MacDonald’s voice has an extremely unique, folk sound. With lyrics like “There’s no fairy tales in New York. No one turning up on a sleigh,” its melancholy urges us to stop and reflect on our memories from years past.

“Wrap me Up” by Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko’s delicate voice is truly a Christmas gift to all of our ears. This song will speak to the hearts of all hopeless romantics this holiday season with the message of wanting someone to wrap you up with love during the weeks of December. Much like “Thank You Note,” “Wrap me Up” truly inspires us to think about the greatest gift of Christmas — something we all desire — love from one another.

“Show Me The Magic” by Jamie Cullum

If you like Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra Christmas hits, grab your earphones, because this may be your new Christmas delight. With the resounding trumpets accompanied by soft percussion in the background, this is a jazz song for the city. It’s perfect for a student walking down Commonwealth Ave. on a cold winter night.

With these heart-warming and, sometimes heart-wrenching songs, you have a new playlist that’ll give you all your musical needs this Christmas. Go enjoy these snow-serenading songs, and feel extra Santa-mental this December!













