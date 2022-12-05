Epsilon Eta partnered with BU Closet opens sustainable fashion show

Epsilon Eta, Boston University’s multi-gender professional environmental fraternity, held their first ever “trashion show” — a fashion show showcasing sustainable fashion — partnered with BU Closet, in Metcalf Ballroom on Sunday.

The show included 15 models walking on the runway wearing their own sustainable outfits, with about 100 audience members watching.

“I was totally shocked. I wasn’t expecting that many people to come out and support us today,” Michael Small, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences and co-president of Epsilon Eta said. “It caught me by surprise, but (it was the) best surprise I have ever gotten.”

Iffany Zou, a sophomore in CAS who was on the planning committee for the show and runs BU Closet, said the event is meant to encourage students to participate in sustainable fashion.

“The trashion show is an event to bring people together around secondhand clothing and sustainable fashion,” Zou said. “Fashion can look different on so many different people, but especially focusing on how we can be more sustainable in our fashion choices.”

All models were charged $5 to walk and all audience members paid $10 to attend. According to Small, all the money is planned to be donated to the Boston Climate Action Network, an organization that advocates for “urgent action” on climate change, focusing on the city of Boston.

Madaleine Kotary, a senior in the College of Communication and model in the trashion show, said she saw the show as a way to celebrate all her vintage clothing, which she uses for costuming in her films.

“Everyone was so sweet and supportive and everyone looks great and put a lot of effort into the event,” Kotary said. “It’s just a really wonderful, positive experience.”

Small said he enjoyed watching all the creative styles people had. Some sewed or crocheted their own clothes while others thrifted their outfits. One model even styled a trash bag as a top.

“It was an amazing experience seeing all the really cool sustainable outfits they were able to put together,” Small said. “I was totally blown away by the level of creativity and fashion style that people have at BU. It was really remarkable.”

Zou said she was very happy with the turnout and had so much fun throughout the event.

“The audience was so hyped every time the models were walking out, everyone was screaming and I was super happy about just how energized everyone was,” Zou said.

Zou added sustainable fashion needs more support such as taking little steps and supporting people who are into sustainable fashion.

“It takes a lot to be sustainable and it’s okay to do the little things and just to support friends who are into it or to learn a little more about it. No one is perfect at anything,” Zou said. “Just make it fun and do what you can… I think that’s what this embodies, the fun side of sustainability.”