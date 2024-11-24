BU sports journalism professor to teach new course after Tony Massarotti drops out following insensitive remark

Sherrod Blakely will teach JO 502 C1, a new sports journalism course, at Boston University’s College of Communication after the original instructor, Tony Massarotti, pulled out of the position after a racially insensitive remark he made on his radio show resurfaced.

Massarotti, a longtime co-host of the popular 98.5 The Sports Hub show “Felger & Mazz,” was recently announced as the adjunct professor of the spring Journalism Special Topics section titled “Sports Media Then and Now,” which he worked with the Journalism Department to develop.

However, Massarotti pulled out of teaching the course last week after questions were raised about a racially insensitive comment he made on the air in October. Now Blakely, an associate professor of the practice in COM, will head the course.

Journalism Department Chair Brian McGrory previously said he was unsure the department would find someone to replace Massarotti.

Blakely said he agreed to teach the course in Massarotti’s place because his journalistic experience across several mediums — including broadcast, print and radio — aligns with the course material Massarotti outlined.

“It’s just leaning into a lot of stuff I’ve already done, and so from that standpoint, it should be a relatively seamless transition,” Blakely said.

Majority of the students registered for the course are students Blakely taught previously, which “helps both acclimate to teaching this first-time course, and it helps the students feel a little bit more comfortable that they know who they’re dealing with,” he said.

Jeremy Gay, a senior majoring in journalism, took two courses with Blakely and is registered for JO 502 C1. Gay said it’s “disappointing” Massarotti dropped the course because he grew up listening to “Felger & Mazz” and enrolled in the class because of Massarotti, but he is excited Blakely will teach the course.

“At first, I was worried that they wouldn’t find a replacement,” Gay said. “I’m glad that they did find a professor, and I’m also glad it is Professor Blakely because … I haven’t been able to take an actual sports journalism class with him, so I’m excited to see what I can learn from that.”

McGrory said he hasn’t spoken with Massarotti about his future with COM since he decided to step back from teaching the course.

“We’re still hopeful that Tony will be able to contribute to BU at the right time and when it works for him,” McGrory said.

Blakely said the course will continue as one of the “building blocks” in the Journalism Department’s goal to make BU “the go-to destination for sports journalism in the country.”

“There is a clear thirst of sorts for this type of course, and so that’s really gratifying,” Blakely said. “Regardless of whether it was me or Tony, we’re meeting a need of our students that I think is really important.”