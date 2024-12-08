REVIEW: Aesthetics meet ambition in viral Emerson student film Glory & Gore

When the screen faded to black at the end of “Glory & Gore,” it left viewers with an unmistakable craving to watch the film again.

It’s a rare achievement for a student film, let alone one born from originally a 15 minute pilot, to have amassed such a sweeping success — specifically on TikTok, with a video from their first day of filming gaining more than 8 million views on the platform.

The film started with a $700 grant from Emerson College, and was driven by the indomitable will of two young women eager to carve their place in the cinematic world. After fundraising by cast and crew members, the film’s budget increased to $8,000.

Emerson students and creative soulmates Gianna Cavarozzi and Lyanna Zammas co-wrote and co-directed a dark, witty exploration of power, corruption and masculinity — seen through a distinctly feminine lens. This 44 minute short film transcends the expectations of a student project with the transformative power of women-led storytelling by its women-run crew.

The plot of “Glory & Gore” is deceptively simple. Brooks Vaughn, a disgraced ex-president of an elite university’s Symposium Club, played by Emerson senior Mateo Bailey, returns to reclaim his position in a psychological power struggle with his former friend, Cassius Sinclair, played by Emerson senior Javier Garcia.

At first glance, it’s a familiar narrative of male egos clashing and power being seized and lost. However, beneath the surface, the film explores deeper themes of wealth, corruption, class dynamics and toxic masculinity through the discerning, feminine gaze of its creators.

This duality of perspective is the core strength of “Glory & Gore” as it injects the film with a unique sensibility: one that deconstructs these power plays rather than, well, glorifying them.

What pulls you into “Glory & Gore” right away is its hauntingly beautiful atmosphere. The visuals are like stepping into a dark academia daydream: shadowy rooms where secrets linger. It hooks you right away with its striking visuals — the kind that are perfect for going viral on Tiktok.

However, Cavarozzi and Zammas’ attention to detail feels personal — like they’re inviting you to notice the undercurrents that lie beneath the surface.

One of the standout features is the characters. Each one is distinct, memorable and fully realized — a difficult feat to pull off, especially in a short runtime. From the towering presence of Brooks to the composed yet enigmatic Cassius, every character brings a different energy to the screen.

Played by Emerson senior David Staats, Elliot’s unique personality and quirks left a lasting impression, and the actor’s delivery made him feel authentic and relatable. The performances were spectacular, with each actor bringing a level of nuance and emotional depth that made the characters feel alive.

While the film is packed with riveting moments, it still leaves the viewer wanting just a bit more. The relationship between Cassius and Brooks, hinted at by subtle tension and unresolved history, begs for further exploration. Their dynamic is fascinating, and seeing more of their shared past and the traditions of the Symposium Club would have deepened the story even further — it’s a testament to the strength of the plot that the viewer is left craving answers.

Even though “Glory & Gore” is a student film and there are still things to learn and develop, the level of craftsmanship is seriously impressive. The screenwriting, camera work and performances come together in a way that goes way beyond what you’d expect.

Even smaller roles, like Florence, played by Emerson junior Nate Oaks, are thoughtfully handled, with the actors’ choices making every character feel genuine and real. In an industry where women still have to push for equal opportunities, “Glory & Gore” shows what can happen when you just go for it.

Cavarozzi and Zammas didn’t wait around for permission or a big budget. Instead, they brought together 60 fellow students who put their hearts and skills into the project.

The success of “Glory & Gore” shows why student films are so important. Although still having lots to learn, it gives young creators a chance to try new things, take risks and figure out their style.

When we support student filmmakers, we’re helping shape the future of storytelling and making sure new voices — especially those of women — get the chance to be heard and grow.