East to West (COVID-19 Update #4): April 3, 2020

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

Join us for East to West’s continuing special coronavirus coverage. This week, we’ll discuss the new credit/no-credit designation being implemented for this semester, the BU School of Medicine graduating students early to allow them to join the workforce as soon as possible, admissions exemptions for SAT and ACT during this coming admissions cycle, and more.

COVID-19 RESOURCES:

https://www.bu.edu/covid-19-information/

http://www.bu.edu/articles/2020/bu-all-classes-online-coronavirus/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Melissa Ellin, Samantha Kizner, Iris Tao, Jane Avery, Ellie Yeo, Emma Lindsey

MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/