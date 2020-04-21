Coronavirus at BU

COVID-19 Timeline
April 10: City putting $3 million in crisis aid toward Boston renters
April 7: BU announces cancelation of summer programs
April 4: Students to receive partial refunds for Spring semester
March 31: Statewide non-essential business closures, stay-at-home advisory extended till May 4
BUSM to graduate students early in response to COVID-19
BU goes test-optional for next year’s applicants
March 27: Massachusetts instructs visitors to self-quarantine, ramps up health resources
March 26: BU postpones commencement, plans for late summer or fall graduation ceremony
March 25: Two students, one staff member with confirmed COVID-19 cases
March 23: Baker orders non-essential businesses to close, advises residents stay home
March 22: Study abroad students sent home amid COVID-19 outbreak
March 19: Room and RA selection put on hold, new release dates TBA
March 18: Coronavirus pandemic forces short end to BU playoff runs, spring seasons
March 17: University announces remote classes to extend until end of semester
March 12: NCAA, Patriot League, Boston Marathon halts BU Athletics, marathon participants amid current coronavirus outbreak
March 11: University announces temporary switch to online classes
March 4: BU cancels university sponsored spring break trips
February 1: Massachusetts sees first confirmed case of coronavirus
Total cases in Massachusetts: 36,372
Total cases in Suffolk County (Boston): 7,696
Total tests in Massachusetts: 156,806
Total deaths in Massachusetts: 1,560
source: Massachusetts Department of Health
And in the midst of chaos, people have stepped up to help others.
In a few short weeks…
The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the way Boston University functioned.
Even for those not directly at risk for the virus, the transition to a new normal has had a mental toll.