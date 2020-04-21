Coronavirus at BU

And in the midst of chaos, people have stepped up to help others.

In a few short weeks…

ANGELA YANG/DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the way Boston University functioned.

ILLUSTRATION BY AUSMA PALMER/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Students and professors have had to adjust to an unfamiliar virtual learning environment.

ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Much of student life has been shifted online or canceled.

SOPHIE PARK/DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

But the pandemic has also prompted unprecedented scientific advances, which BU has spearheaded.

RACHEL SHARPLES/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Even for those not directly at risk for the virus, the transition to a new normal has had a mental toll.