Coronavirus at BU

COVID-19 Timeline


April 10: City putting $3 million in crisis aid toward Boston renters


April 7: BU announces cancelation of summer programs


April 4: Students to receive partial refunds for Spring semester


March 31: Statewide non-essential business closures, stay-at-home advisory extended till May 4

BUSM to graduate students early in response to COVID-19

BU goes test-optional for next year’s applicants


March 27: Massachusetts instructs visitors to self-quarantine, ramps up health resources


March 26: BU postpones commencement, plans for late summer or fall graduation ceremony


March 25: Two students, one staff member with confirmed COVID-19 cases


March 23: Baker orders non-essential businesses to close, advises residents stay home


March 22: Study abroad students sent home amid COVID-19 outbreak


March 19: Room and RA selection put on hold, new release dates TBA


March 18: Coronavirus pandemic forces short end to BU playoff runs, spring seasons


March 17: University announces remote classes to extend until end of semester


March 12: NCAA, Patriot League, Boston Marathon halts BU Athletics, marathon participants amid current coronavirus outbreak


March 11: University announces temporary switch to online classes


March 4: BU cancels university sponsored spring break trips


February 1: Massachusetts sees first confirmed case of coronavirus

Total cases in Massachusetts: 36,372

Total cases in Suffolk County (Boston): 7,696

Total tests in Massachusetts: 156,806

Total deaths in Massachusetts: 1,560

source: Massachusetts Department of Health

And in the midst of chaos, people have stepped up to help others.

In a few short weeks…

The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the way Boston University functioned.

Students and professors have had to adjust to an unfamiliar virtual learning environment.

Much of student life has been shifted online or canceled.

But the pandemic has also prompted unprecedented scientific advances, which BU has spearheaded.

Even for those not directly at risk for the virus, the transition to a new normal has had a mental toll.

Find more of our coronavirus coverage here.

