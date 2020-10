East to West: Oct. 23, 2020

Today, we cover a student initiative to make classes on election day optional, an uptick in bicycle theft, new public showers in Cambridge for those in need, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Katrina Liu, Michelle Tian, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Ellie Yeo, Kate Sandage, Anne Jonas, Melissa Ellin, Taylor Brokesh, Nick Kolev Aaron Velasco

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/