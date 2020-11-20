East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Nov. 20, 2020

by Justin Tang

In today’s episode of East to West, we cover BU’s guide on how to navigate during the Thanksgiving season, efforts to increase recycling in West campus, consequences of a fire alarm that occurred in quarantine housing, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sara Wager, Nellie Maloney, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Aaron Velasco, Melissa Ellin, Isabella Abraham, Ellie Yeo, Alison Pirog

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

