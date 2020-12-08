CVS closes down, BU still deciding how to repurpose space

The CVS store at 730 Commonwealth Ave closed Dec. 1 after it decided not to renew its lease with Boston University.

The lease was set to expire Dec. 31 of this year, according to BU spokesperson Colin Riley.

Matt Blanchette, retail communications manager for CVS Pharmacy, wrote in an email the decision to close the store was “difficult” to make.

“The closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees,” Blanchette wrote.

Blanchette wrote all employees from the location were transferred to “comparable roles” at other CVS locations.

Blanchette also wrote the company acknowledges the disappointment neighbors and customers might feel. However, he added, customers may continue to support other local CVS locations, like the pharmacy at 900 Commonwealth Avenue.

“We are committed to the area and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other stores nearby,” Blanchette wrote.

Riley said BU currently does not have plans to fill the vacancy, but the location has been marked on BU’s master plan as a space for future development.

“There’s lots of space needs, particularly in center campus and lots of academic units or student support services, things like that,” Riley said. “But I don’t want to suggest that there’s anything designated for it at this point.”

Will Hembree, a senior in the College of Communication, said he appreciated CVS having been a shopping spot for students like himself who live near Central or East Campus.

“Having CVS literally two minutes was always very convenient,” Hembree said.

Hembree added CVS was a nice alternative to City Convenience, which he said was the closest alternative to him.

“CVS was always great because I could get a lot of the household goods that I needed, like cleaning supplies,” Hembree said. “City Co. doesn’t necessarily carry as much of that stuff.”

He added he was a frequent visitor to the CVS and would visit at least three times per week, and sometimes more.

“I would often just stop in on the way back from class or on my way back from getting a COVID test, something like that,” Hembree said, “to pick up a midday snack or maybe something to cook for dinner.”

College of Arts and Sciences senior Xenia Vrettakou said CVS was the closest and cheapest convenience store option for East Campus students, and she does not look forward to shopping elsewhere.

“I definitely have to go to walk a bigger distance,” Vrettakou said, “especially since the cold weather is going to be a hassle.”

Vrettakou said she is “not very excited” to see what replaces the space, and that she wishes CVS remained in place.

Hembree said he is not sure what he would like to see take over the space, but “assumes” it may be related to academics.

“It’s a great location for anything,” Hembree said, “so I hope that whatever they plan to do there is valuable to the community and the students around it.”