East to West: Jan. 29, 2021

In this episode of East to West, the Daily Free Press covers difficulties in international students’ return to Boston due to delays in receiving paperwork, the cancellation of the BU Shanghai internship program, the lifting of the curfew restricting restaurant operations, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Charles Moore, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Colbi Edmonds, Madhri Yehiya, Taylor Brokesh, Daniel Kool, Aaron Velasco

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired on January 29, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.