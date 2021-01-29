East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Jan. 29, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

In this episode of East to West, the Daily Free Press covers difficulties in international students’ return to Boston due to delays in receiving paperwork, the cancellation of the BU Shanghai internship program, the lifting of the curfew restricting restaurant operations, and more. 

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Charles Moore, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Colbi Edmonds, Madhri Yehiya, Taylor Brokesh, Daniel Kool, Aaron Velasco

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

This episode originally aired on January 29, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*