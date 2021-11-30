Lynn’s gift guide for the holidays

With Thanksgiving over, it’s officially holiday season, meaning it’s time to start thinking about gifts for friends and family. As a Christmas enthusiast and self-proclaimed gift giver, here are 10 of the most memorable gifts I’ve given and received to share some ideas for your holiday shopping list:

A book nook

For readers or any art lovers, a book nook — a crafty book shelf insert that is a 3D diorama of a scene or landscape — is a perfect gift that makes for a special addition to any bookshelf. Various models provide a large choice of unique book and movie-related scenes and settings and can be used as a bookend or look like a small portal in between your books. Most book nooks come as an unassembled set, so the building process is also a fun experience for IKEA enthusiasts or anyone who likes a good DIY project. It can be paired with some books as a great gift set as well.

Marshall speakers

Both the Marshall Acton II and the Marshall Emberton speakers are solid gift choices for those looking for a new music source. The classy, sleek Marshall designs also make for a distinct decor piece in rooms. Paired with high quality sound, all you have to do is add a ribbon for holiday gift-giving success.

iPad accessories

As more and more students go paperless, iPads are a popular gift every Christmas. However, every new iPad owner needs to have a couple of different accessories. For your iPad owner friends, a cute case, pencil grip, paper screen protector and other extra accessories can be an easy, practical gift that is still fun to shop for.

Concert tickets

Concerts are expected to come back in full swing in 2022, making tickets a perfect gift for those who are looking forward to enjoying live music again. Buy your friend tickets to see their favorite artist, and you can even go with them — a present that’s a gift for you as well.

An online subscription

An underrated and easy gift is a year’s subscription to an entertainment platform of your friend’s choice. From Spotify Premium or Apple Music to Hulu or Disney+, a subscription to music or movies can be a fun surprise. After all, gifts are the best when they’re something you wouldn’t want to spend money on for yourself but would love to have nonetheless.

Telfar bags

Telfar is a growing fashion company known for its statement shopping bag. Designer Telfar Clemens has been revolutionizing the idea of designer with his affordable costs, with prices ranging from $150 to $257 depending on size. The shopping bag, popular amongst celebrities including Beyoncé and Dua Lipa, is almost always sold out, but if you can get your hands on one, it can make for a great gift.

Sunglasses

Clothes are always a safe choice for stocking stuffers, from sweaters to socks. Sunglasses, however, can be a more special gift for fashion lovers. Try Ray-Bans, Oakley or Gentle Monster for a trendy selection.

Apple AirTags or Tile Wallet & Key Finder

For that one friend who’s always leaving things around, the Apple AirTags or Tile Wallet & Key Finder are a practical, inexpensive gift that will definitely be put to good use.

Royce’ chocolate

You can never go wrong with chocolate as a stocking stuffer, though you may feel pressured to pair it with something else. To level up your gift, try Royce’, a high-quality chocolate brand originating from Japan. Their famous variety of chocolate costing up to $99 can be the sweetest gift.

Personalized gifts

When people say a personal gift is a memorable gift, they’re right. Scrapbooks, ornaments and other custom gifts indicating special memories will probably be the most meaningful. To convey true appreciation and show how well you know your loved ones, try a gift that takes effort and can never be regifted.