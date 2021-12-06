Counting down

The return from Thanksgiving break brings a few things — a need for a heavier coat, impending finals stress and an onslaught of countdowns.

Days that used to be too overwhelming to even think about have now dwindled to being somewhat reasonable to process. With that, I have become hyper-aware of the exact number.

Right now, there are nine days until my first final, 12 days until my semester is over, 13 days until I go home, 19 days until Christmas and 26 days until 2022.

As with most things I find myself being unnecessarily passionate about, I attribute the comfort I find in countdowns to my childhood. I grew up in a house that prioritized opening the corresponding piece of chocolate in the advent calendar each December morning, dismantling the red-and-green paper chain as days go by and ever so slightly moving the ceramic wise men closer to the manger as Christmas approached.

And don’t think moving into my apartment has stopped me from upholding these tendencies. Every morning I erase the previous day’s number on the little whiteboard that lives on my fridge and replace it with the updated number of days till Christmas. I even include a new festive doodle that I think gets worse with each passing day. Aren’t my roommates so lucky?

Since being in college, only one countdown has surpassed the importance of the number of days till Christmas — the, more or less, dreaded finals countdown.

Finishing finals has become the most prominent point on my “Things To do Before Winter Break” list. It is practically the last thing to be checked off and demands most of my time and attention during what should be the happiest time of the year.

Both of these countdowns — Christmas and finals — invoke a plethora of emotions. As the days lessen, so does the time left to study and prepare for the upcoming tests, creating a breeding ground for stress.

The nearing of Christmas also can induce a similar feeling. Although not comparable to the anxiety of finals, the slight pressure to fit in numerous holiday traditions and secure presents for all of your loved ones doesn’t carry the calmest of feelings.

Excitement is felt in both respects. The countdown to finals will eventually end with the testing period being over, thank goodness. This sentiment means more than being done with the semester, though.

It means a temporary return to driving around with hometown friends, eating dinner that you didn’t have to make yourself, and, in my case, watching Hallmark holiday movies with my parents. And due to the nature of a countdown, a Christmas one provides childlike anticipation for what I consider to be one of the best days of the year.

I would be remiss to disregard the countdown of all countdowns — the remaining seconds until the new year begins.

In these few moments before the Times Square ball drops, pans clash together in celebration and we enter into a new calendar year. There is, of course, anxiety and excitement for what many see as a clean slate, but the beauty of this countdown lies in the reflection it brings. Reminiscing on your takeaways from the prior year, deciphering what you wish to carry with you or what you deem should stay in the past and setting goals on how you want to move forward all can come to light during that collective countdown.

The best part about a countdown is that after everyone screams “3, 2, 1!” and “Happy New Year!” are exchanged, the clock restarts and the anticipation grows as we reach December once again.