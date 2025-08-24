Baylor University sues Boston University for use of trademarked interlocking ‘BU’ logo

Baylor University sued the Trustees of Boston University Friday in the United States District Court in Texas over BU’s use of an interlocking “BU” logo, according to court documents.

Baylor, a private Christian university in Texas, said BU’s use of the interlocking design is “essentially identical and/or confusingly similar to Baylor’s federally registered marks,” according to the university’s complaint.

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley declined to comment.

Baylor has been using the interlocked BU logo since 1912. It is distinguished as “one of the oldest and most enduring Baylor University symbols — and the single most recognized Baylor athletic mark” on the university’s website.

BU opposed Baylor’s first attempt to trademark the “BU” logo in 1987, sparking conflict over the initials’ use between the universities.

According to the complaint, BU and Baylor established a coexistence agreement in 1988 regarding the use of the BU initials, noting it would “greatly harm” both parties if they were unable to use “BU” to signify and express support for the universities.

The agreement prompted BU to withdraw its opposition to Baylor’s trademark application. The agreement, however, did not provide BU the right to use an identical interlocking logo.

“[BU] has primarily and historically used stylized marks that display the letters side-by-side, and Baylor does not object to this use,” the complaint states.

Baylor first became aware of BU’s use of the interlocked “BU” in 2018 when the “BU Campus Store Spirit Shop” began selling three hat styles with the interlocking logo, the complaint writes.

Baylor voiced its objection to the use of the design to BU in December 2021, but only saw expansion of its use in BU merchandise over the following years.

Today, BU uses the logo in connection with club sports,“including women’s rugby, sailing, men’s volleyball, and cycling,” according to the complaint.

Baylor is requesting the court permanently prohibits BU from using the interlocking BU logo or any other design that is “confusingly similar” to Baylor’s. Additionally, Baylor is requesting all goods, packaging, signage, internet postings, advertisements and other materials with the logo to be destroyed.

The complaint asks that BU is ordered to submit a report within 30 days of an injunction detailing how they are complying.