Police give all clear after reports of shooting at UMass Boston

University of Massachusetts Boston officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community after a reported shooting on the university’s campus triggered a large police response.

UMass Boston announced police reported the incident “all clear” in an X post at 5:11 p.m.

The incident was first reported at 3:43 p.m. at one of the university’s dorms at 240 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester.

UMass Boston initially reported a “police incident” near the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on X just before 4 p.m.

Minutes later, UMass Boston urged the public to avoid the Residence Hall East Building due to a “Public Safety threat.” The school soon after posted warnings to avoid the Campus Center.

All classes and activities will be canceled for the evening.

The incident follows a series of recent shooter threats and shootings on college campuses across the country.