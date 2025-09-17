Payoff Pitch: Cal Raleigh should be the American League MVP

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

The Daily Free Press
The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University.
Boston college campuses react to rise in political violence
September 17, 2025
City Council discusses ensuring access to resources for LGBTQ+, passes resolution recognizing International Celebrate Bisexuality Day
September 17, 2025
Massachusetts officials stress commitment to DEI initiatives in face of federal aggression
September 16, 2025
The Boston University Police Department building. This week's crime logs reported multiple thefts under $1,200 and credit card fraud at Rich Hall on West Campus.
Campus Crime Logs: Sept. 7-11
September 15, 2025
Protesters gather and set up tents in front of the George Sherman Union at Boston University. The protesters continued to accumulate throughout the evening gathering a large police presence.
BREAKING: BU, Boston police ‘swarm’ QSFP encampment ‘renaming’ GSU in honor of Palestinian journalist
September 15, 2025
The Boston University Police Department building. This week's crime logs reported multiple thefts under $1,200 and credit card fraud at Rich Hall on West Campus.
Campus Crime Logs: Sept. 7-11
September 15, 2025
Protesters gather and set up tents in front of the George Sherman Union at Boston University. The protesters continued to accumulate throughout the evening gathering a large police presence.
BREAKING: BU, Boston police ‘swarm’ QSFP encampment ‘renaming’ GSU in honor of Palestinian journalist
September 15, 2025
The letter Boston University College Republicans wrote to BU President Melissa Gilliam, posted on the organization’s Instagram. The message urged a campus-wide protection of political discourse and a crackdown on violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist known for debating students on college campuses.
College Republicans issues letter to BU president following Charlie Kirk assassination
September 14, 2025
The College of Communications building at Boston University located at 640 Commonwealth Avenue. In a recent update to the grading policy, professors must follow a uniform scale across all COM classes, with an A requiring at least a 94%.
COM adjusted its grading scale. It just got harder to get an A.
September 11, 2025
Members of Mu Epsilon Delta Fraternity. MED was founded this summer and is Boston University’s first pre-med fraternity.
Mu Epsilon Delta, BU’s first pre-health fraternity, cultivates professionalism and community
September 11, 2025
Boston college campuses react to rise in political violence
September 17, 2025
City Council discusses ensuring access to resources for LGBTQ+, passes resolution recognizing International Celebrate Bisexuality Day
September 17, 2025
Massachusetts officials stress commitment to DEI initiatives in face of federal aggression
September 16, 2025
Campaign signs for Boston Democratic mayoral candidate Josh Kraft. Kraft dropped out of the mayoral race Thursday after a 49-point loss to Mayor Michelle Wu in the primary.
Josh Kraft drops out of Boston mayoral race
September 12, 2025
Police give all clear after reports of shooting at UMass Boston
September 11, 2025
Boston University’s Engineers Without Borders group at the Ogiek Kwanza Secondary School in Tinet, Kenya. The group is making wells and adding water filtration systems to schools in the area.
BU Engineers Without Borders builds clean, accessible water source for Kenyan school
September 10, 2025
Lorinda Visnick at the Massachusetts State House in downtown Boston. Visnick's internship at the statehouse have her first-hand legislative experience and work closely with senators, state representatives and committee members.
BU alum Lorinda Visnick proves it’s never too late, finds new beginnings at 60
September 10, 2025
Greek Rock decorated in green and gold behind the School of Law. BU students participate in a variety of traditions, including hockey games, club rock paintings, and even late night slices at T. Anthony's Pizzeria.
Paint, pizza, pride: BU students build tradition in the city
June 6, 2025
An invitation from your radio: First WBUR Festival marks station’s 75th anniversary
An invitation from your radio: First WBUR Festival marks station’s 75th anniversary
June 4, 2025
Dalton and the Sheriffs plays their set on the Green Stage at Boston Calling.
Dalton and the Sheriffs called in to kickstart summer at Boston Calling
June 1, 2025
Lorinda Visnick at the Massachusetts State House in downtown Boston. Visnick's internship at the statehouse have her first-hand legislative experience and work closely with senators, state representatives and committee members.
BU alum Lorinda Visnick proves it’s never too late, finds new beginnings at 60
September 10, 2025
Dalton and the Sheriffs plays their set on the Green Stage at Boston Calling.
Dalton and the Sheriffs called in to kickstart summer at Boston Calling
June 1, 2025
Anthony Buono. Buono is a Boston University College of Arts and Sciences alum and the current president of the Town Meeting Members Association. COURTESY OF JOE BOSCO
BU alum, YDSA President Anthony Buono makes strides in Brookline Town Meeting as one of youngest members
May 2, 2025
Matthew Teitelbaum. Teitelbaum will retire as Director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in June. COURTESY OF MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, BOSTON
The making of ‘a museum for Boston’: MFA director prepares to step down after a decade of change
May 2, 2025
A DiscoverBrookline.com sign. The town of Brookline offers many opportunities for young people to get involved in the local government.
Brookline cultivates space for youth activists, advocates
April 30, 2025
Boston University’s Engineers Without Borders group at the Ogiek Kwanza Secondary School in Tinet, Kenya. The group is making wells and adding water filtration systems to schools in the area.
BU Engineers Without Borders builds clean, accessible water source for Kenyan school
September 10, 2025
The feed in the Sway app. Sway is an app where each day users post one song and can view, like and dislike the songs posted by their friends, allowing users to discover new music.
‘BeReal for music’: BU student develops song sharing platform to ‘Sway’ your music taste in new directions
May 2, 2025
Anthony Buono. Buono is a Boston University College of Arts and Sciences alum and the current president of the Town Meeting Members Association. COURTESY OF JOE BOSCO
BU alum, YDSA President Anthony Buono makes strides in Brookline Town Meeting as one of youngest members
May 2, 2025
Ben & Jerry’s, in partnership with local food influencer Armani Thao, Boston University PRLab and the nonprofit Autism Eats, launched a new ice cream flavor to raise money and awareness for autism-friendly dining during Autism Awareness Month.
Ben & Jerry’s, BU PR Lab, local influencer team up for inclusive ice cream campaign supporting autism awareness
May 1, 2025
Barstool BU’s Instagram post the day before Marathon Monday. Two student Instagram accounts, @slackerbu and @barstoolbu, have built followings as they chronicle the BU student experience, becoming unofficial storytellers of life as a Terrier.
Inside the student-run accounts that shape Comm Ave. campus culture
April 28, 2025
“Haunted Hotel” is set to premiere Sept. 19 on Netflix. The animated horror-comedy comes from writer Matt Roller, creator of “Rick and Morty,” and the new series features a similar animation style.
‘Haunted Hotel’ brings horror and heart from scratch to life
September 17, 2025
A collection of pieces at the Information, Overload: School of Visual Arts 2025 Alumni Exhibition gallery.
BU arts show explores digital consumerism across generations of SVA alumni
September 8, 2025
The members of New England band Copilot put their index fingers together to demonstrate the band's pre-show ritual. Each artist who played Boston Calling brought their own personal style, which can be seen in their efforts to prepare for their performances. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
From rehearsal rooms to festival stages: Boston Calling behind the scenes
June 2, 2025
Su Yavuz, R&B jazz singer, pianist and rising sophomore at the Berklee College of Music, performs a set with her band. Boston Calling and Berklee partnered this year to showcase the Yavuz’s talent.
Berklee students hit a high note with Boston Calling debut
June 2, 2025
Dalton and the Sheriffs plays their set on the Green Stage at Boston Calling.
Dalton and the Sheriffs called in to kickstart summer at Boston Calling
June 1, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Collision of love and technology: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid discuss new movie ‘Companion’
January 29, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
REVIEW: ‘The Apprentice’ explores Trump’s origins, but Cohn steals the show
November 4, 2024
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
REVIEW: Breaking the Cinderella illusion in ‘Anora’
November 4, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Test your fears with these horror movies that deserve both screams and applause
October 21, 2024
Emma Clement | Graphic Artist
REVIEW: Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ thrives on atmosphere, stumbles with depth
October 16, 2024
Payoff Pitch: Cal Raleigh should be the American League MVP
September 18, 2025
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Men’s soccer opens conference play with a physical loss to Army
September 16, 2025
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Terriers, Bulldogs finish in scoreless tie
September 16, 2025
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: The UFC is now in the blue corner
September 15, 2025
The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls prepare for a play. The teams faced off at Harvard Stadium Aug. 30, marking the first time in over 50 years that two historically Black colleges competed in Boston.
HBCU Classic in Boston illuminates the essence of Black college culture
September 4, 2025
Sophomore forward Sisi Bentley (94) throws the ball during a game against Loyola University Maryland on Feb. 1. The Boston University women’s basketball team takes their fourth loss in a row, falling 51-71 against Colgate on Saturday. TALIA LISSAUER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Blowout loss to Colgate latest in four-game skid for women’s basketball
February 16, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Kawhi Leonard is back and not to blame
January 22, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Why we should be concerned about the aftermath of missed calls
December 4, 2024
Freshman guard Azmar Abdullah (7) bypasses a Wagner College player in a game on Nov. 19. The Terriers lost to Sacred Heart University, 73-65, in a game on Sunday. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against Pioneers, 73-65
December 3, 2024
Freshman forward Inez Gallegos (33) battles a Northeastern player for the ball during the women’s basketball game on Nov. 4. The Boston University women’s basketball team beat Rider University on Sunday. CLAIRE GUEST/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Ericksen 20-point performance hands Broncs 64-59 loss
December 2, 2024
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Payoff Pitch: Cal Raleigh should be the American League MVP
September 18, 2025
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: The UFC is now in the blue corner
September 15, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
5-Minute Major: Hockey is the best sport
April 30, 2025
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: The clock is ticking on UFC 317
April 28, 2025
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: The BMF belt has lost its purpose
April 22, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Assistant field hockey coach Liz Ryan in a game against American University in 2019. Ryan came back to Boston University after three years to join the coaching staff of the BU field hockey team. COURTESY OF LIZ RYAN
Back from across the pond, Liz Ryan returns to BU field hockey as assistant coach
September 13, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Men’s soccer opens conference play with a physical loss to Army
September 16, 2025
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Terriers, Bulldogs finish in scoreless tie
September 16, 2025
Sophomore forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) dribbles the ball down the field during the men’s soccer game on Saturday. The team earned their seventh tie game this season with a final score of 1-1. TRACY LIU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s soccer tops preseason poll, looks for third-consecutive regular season title
August 23, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BREAKING: NWSL announces new name for Boston team
March 26, 2025
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
Error, error: bias detected | Data Driven
Error, error: bias detected | Data Driven
September 15, 2025
The perverted ideology of ‘political violence’ | The Dissenting Opinion
The perverted ideology of ‘political violence’ | The Dissenting Opinion
September 12, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
Since when did less stop being more? | On the Record
Since when did less stop being more? | On the Record
September 10, 2025
Records are romantic | Terms and Conditions
Records are romantic | Terms and Conditions
September 9, 2025
Error, error: bias detected | Data Driven
Error, error: bias detected | Data Driven
September 15, 2025
The perverted ideology of ‘political violence’ | The Dissenting Opinion
The perverted ideology of ‘political violence’ | The Dissenting Opinion
September 12, 2025
Since when did less stop being more? | On the Record
Since when did less stop being more? | On the Record
September 10, 2025
Records are romantic | Terms and Conditions
Records are romantic | Terms and Conditions
September 9, 2025
Like Pitbull, I’m Mr. Worldwide | Con-Current Events
Like Pitbull, I’m Mr. Worldwide | Con-Current Events
September 9, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
June 6, 2025
What’s left if we can’t ask 'what if'? | Editorial
What’s left if we can’t ask ‘what if’? | Editorial
May 2, 2025
Grace Lodewick | Graphic Artist
BUPD has changed its image since 2005 — is that enough? | Editorial
April 4, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Work-study may level the playing field, but the game isn’t fair | Editorial
March 21, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
April 18, 2023
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
October 14, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor's denied tenure
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor’s denied tenure
May 1, 2023
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
Letter to the Editor: Response to 'A Letter to Dean Bizup'
Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘A Letter to Dean Bizup’
August 13, 2020
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
April 20, 2018
OP-ED: You should skip class
OP-ED: You should skip class
September 2, 2025
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: Polite queerness isn’t enough
February 15, 2024
A 19-year-old’s survival guide
A 19-year-old’s survival guide
September 16, 2025
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Stop calling the bare minimum ‘princess treatment’
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Stop calling the bare minimum ‘princess treatment’
September 16, 2025
Study like an icon
Study like an icon
September 12, 2025
New trends, no new clothes: A vintage-lover’s guide to fall trends | It’s All Been Done Before
New trends, no new clothes: A vintage-lover’s guide to fall trends | It’s All Been Done Before
September 11, 2025
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Your guide to being a lover and fighter
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Your guide to being a lover and fighter
September 8, 2025
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
September 23, 2024
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
May 4, 2023
Chloe Patel | Senior Graphic Artist
It’s a Lifestyle: Debunking stress relief products
May 1, 2023
A protester holds a sign that reads “Respect Existence Or Expect Resistance" while they look at a “Free Palestine” banner.
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
September 16, 2025
Representatives from the Boston University Dog Pound, which represents BU’s student section at hockey games, wave a BU flag while promoting to students.
GALLERY: Students show out in the sun for Splash 2025
September 10, 2025
Vendors selling Red Sox merch at Kenmore Square, across the street from BU’s Marciano Commons.
GALLERY: There’s no culture like Sox culture
June 6, 2025
The members of New England band Copilot put their index fingers together to demonstrate the band's pre-show ritual. Each artist who played Boston Calling brought their own personal style, which can be seen in their efforts to prepare for their performances. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
From rehearsal rooms to festival stages: Boston Calling behind the scenes
June 2, 2025
Boston-born Bebe Stockwell opens the performances on the Green Stage with her set.
GALLERY: Cowboy hats, colored hair at Boston Calling 2025
May 30, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor, Josephine Kalbfleisch | DFP Photographer, Lauren Albano | Campus Co-Editor
Musk Foundation donations to BU rocketry club launch debate
February 28, 2025
The Daily Free Press
The Daily Free Press
Categories:

Payoff Pitch: Cal Raleigh should be the American League MVP

By Ethan Pott, Associate Sports EditorSeptember 18, 2025

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the best hitter in the American League.

Emma Clement

Yet, Cal Raleigh, who Seattle Mariners fans lovingly call “Big Dumper,” is more valuable — and the most deserving of the league’s most prestigious award for a position player.

A popular statistic that attempts to boil down all facets of a baseball player’s ability to a single number is wins above replacement, or WAR. Judge has 8.6 WAR on the season, largely due to his elite hitting and unthinkable 1.131 on-base plus slugging. Raleigh’s WAR stands at 6.7.

The WAR model says if the Yankees did not have Judge, they would have won 8.6 fewer games, and likewise, the Mariners with Raleigh.

That’s far from the truth. Judge is captain of the Yankees, a testament to the off-the-field value he brings to the team and its clubhouse. Without him, the Yankees would be a worse and leaderless team.

Raleigh is the glue holding the Mariners together. He is responsible for many more wins. First, he’s not far behind Judge at the plate, recording a .944 OPS. That’s the second-highest, behind Judge, of any American League player who has played a full season.

Why is coming in second place so impressive?

The catcher is the most valuable player on the diamond. Catchers are responsible for setting targets for the pitcher, framing pitches to induce umpire errors to benefit their team, throwing out runners on the basepaths and, most importantly, calling pitches. Every pitch is an agreement between pitcher and catcher.

Judge is involved only in plays where batted balls make it to the outfield. Raleigh has had a direct impact on every pitch of every play in over 100 games this year.

And Raleigh stands out even amongst other catchers. He is an elite framer, ranking in the 87th percentile of framing runs saved, and catches more runners stealing than average.

Another way to look at value is this: If the Yankees did not have Judge, and the Mariners did not have Raleigh, who would they be playing?

The Yankees might be looking at an outfield combination of Cody Bellinger, Jasson Domínguez, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton. None are anywhere near as valuable as Judge, but all are very decent players.

Seattle’s backup catcher is Mitch Garver, who has a 0.0 WAR and is batting .207. Garver is below average at framing and throwing out runners. Perhaps the Mariners would be playing top prospect Harry Ford, but it would be shocking for him to be as valuable as Raleigh has been.

While both players are the backbones of playoff-bound teams, the Mariners arguably need Raleigh more than the Yankees need Judge.

Catcher is an extremely physically grueling position. Pitching is hard too, but pitchers come and go, while the catcher must crouch or kneel behind the plate and sacrifice their knees for nine innings.

That is why it’s remarkable that Raleigh has caught 115 games for Seattle. And when he isn’t catching, he’s appeared at designated hitter in a further 35. He’s allowed to do that because he’s making history at the plate.

A catcher’s primary purpose is to control the pitching staff. Hitting is secondary. Raleigh doesn’t care. He leads the major leagues with 56 home runs. Judge has hit 48.

Raleigh’s tally is tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in a single season in Seattle Mariners history. It’s the most ever by a switch hitter — more than Mickey Mantle ever hit in a year.

Achievements like that should be rewarded.

After a 10-game winning streak, Seattle has surged into a dogfight with the Houston Astros for the American League West title. The Astros, save for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, have won the division every year since 2017. 

Should the Mariners dethrone Houston, their leader should be recognized.

A team’s performance influencing award voting is mostly a thing of the past. But it still happens. In 2017, Jose Altuve, on that infamous championship-winning Astros squad, beat out Judge in the MVP race despite having equal WAR, a lower OPS and fewer than half as many home runs as Judge. It’s not just about the numbers.

Is that justified? Maybe, maybe not. The 2017 MVP race remains controversial. But in this case, I hope the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will look favorably upon this unlikely hero: a slugger at the position that is least expected to slug, who challenged Griffey and Mantle and took the league by storm.

Cal Raleigh is not the best at anything. There are better hitters, like Judge, and there are better defensive catchers.

But, all things considered, “Big Dumper” is the most valuable.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Men’s soccer opens conference play with a physical loss to Army
Boston University men's soccer sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica going for a pass at the home opener versus Brown. The BU team played Army this past Saturday losing 0-1.
Terriers, Bulldogs finish in scoreless tie
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: The UFC is now in the blue corner
The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls prepare for a play. The teams faced off at Harvard Stadium Aug. 30, marking the first time in over 50 years that two historically Black colleges competed in Boston.
HBCU Classic in Boston illuminates the essence of Black college culture
Sophomore forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) dribbles the ball down the field during the men’s soccer game on Saturday. The team earned their seventh tie game this season with a final score of 1-1. TRACY LIU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s soccer tops preseason poll, looks for third-consecutive regular season title
A statement published by BU Today. After recent allegations of sexual harassment by former women’s soccer coaches, Boston University announced it is looking to external recommendations for athletics policies.
BU launches external review of BU Athletics amid women’s soccer sexual harassment allegations