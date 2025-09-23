GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest

Around 25,000 people took to the streets of “Billionaire Row” in New York City Saturday for the “Make Billionaires Pay” protest. Among them were members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion Boston, who traveled by bus that morning to participate.

XR Boston members waved colorful flags above the crowd, and their signs joined those of fellow rallygoers. When the march reached Columbus Circle, officers from the New York Police Department cut marchers off from entering Central Park, and the rally came to a close with a moment of silence and some speeches.