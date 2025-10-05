Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 6-12

Solve a mystery at the museum

Weekends through Nov. 1, evening times vary, 500 Washington St.

Throughout October, Boston’s WNDR museum is hosting a weekend mystery: An artifact goes missing at a masquerade ball. Can you find it by the end of your visit? For $33, guests gain access to the museum’s galleries and exclusive moments designed specially for the weekly event.

Ghostbusters in the park

Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m., 1 Shipyard Park

Kick off the Halloween season with an outdoor screening of “Ghostbusters.” With free admission, movie-goers can lay on The Anchor’s waterfront patio and dine at the restaurant’s bar and kitchen. Every Wednesday in October will feature a different spooky screening including “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice” and “Halloween.”

HONK! Streetband Festival

Thursday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 12, times vary, Davis Square

Watch 31 bands take over Somerville’s Davis Square this weekend. The HONK! Festival is a free, three-day annual festival that features activist street bands and community groups from around the world. Enjoy art making, live performances and a parade down Massachusetts Avenue, where some performances join that of Oktoberfest.

Boston’s own Oktoberfest

Sunday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Harvard Square

Experience a taste of Germany at the 46th Annual Harvard Square Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest is a two-week German festival that originated during a marriage celebration two centuries ago. Attendees can enjoy live music, performances, sidewalk sales and food from around the world — with free admission.