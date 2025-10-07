Payoff Pitch: The Houston Astros’ dynasty isn’t over yet

On Sept. 27, as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Texas Rangers on a walk-off hit by pitch, the Houston Astros were eliminated from playoff contention.

It was a fittingly bizarre end to a disappointing season no one expected from the mighty Astros. But Houston’s front office must not take this season as a sign to rebuild.

Houston made the postseason every year from 2017 to 2024, advanced to the American League Championship Series in a record seven consecutive seasons and won World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.

Entering the season, the Astros were projected by many baseball writers to be one of the better teams in the American League. Obviously, the team didn’t do enough to prove the analysts right.

But even after losing stalwart third baseman Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox in free agency and trading star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, Houston nearly made the playoffs anyway.

Houston’s record was their worst since 2016, but that’s not saying much. The Astros won 87 games and finished with the same record as the Detroit Tigers, who clinched their postseason berth based on the teams’ head-to-head record.

Missing the playoffs by that small of a margin is just noise. It’s a blown save in April. It’s a two-week-long stint on the injured list in May.

The late-season dominoes may not have fallen Houston’s way as they usually do, but it’s foolish to count the Astros out in the next few seasons.

Longtime Astro Jose Altuve had a down year, posting less than one win above replacement in a full season for the first time in his career. Even arguable future Hall of Famers aren’t immune to baseball’s inevitable aging curve.

Altuve — usually a second baseman — was graded as a poor defender at the position in 2024. This year, he was moved to left field, where he had never played before. He took some time to adjust to his new position to start the year, so maybe that threw him off.

Houston has Altuve locked up through his late-30s aging curve, but hopefully a few key rookies can pick up the slack.

Houston’s top prospect, Brice Matthews, is projected as a second baseman with the power and raw athleticism to make him a regular major leaguer.

Rookie Cam Smith, who contributed 1.9 WAR, and Jacob Melton, the Astros’ second-best prospect, provide some hope for the outfield’s future.

After Jeremy Peña replaced Carlos Correa at shortstop and Hunter Brown filled the void in the rotation left by Justin Verlander, the Astros will hope their propensity to churn out successful prospects continues.

Isaac Paredes — whose swing is perfectly poised to send baseballs into the Crawford Boxes past Houston’s short left field — played 102 games due to a hamstring injury. He was an All-Star this year and had an .809 on base plus slugging in the games he did play.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is one of the best players in the league, but multiple injuries this year forced him to miss most of the season.

If healthy, Paredes and Alvarez can lead the team back to the playoffs next fall.

Houston’s inconsistent starting rotation contributed to the disappointing year, but 27-year-old Hunter Brown is coming into his own. Brown struck out 206 batters and had a 2.43 earned run average in 185.1 innings this year.

Even if frontline starter Framber Valdez leaves in free agency, the Astros have a quality young ace to build around.

Franchise icon Correa was reacquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. Correa had been in the midst of a disappointing season in Minnesota, but it looks like his homecoming in Houston revitalized him.

Correa’s contract extends through at least the 2028 season, and he could be with the team longer if his vesting options are met. Regardless, he’ll be making some noise back in Space City for a few more years.

An infield including Correa, Paredes and Peña, the Astros’ most valuable position player this year, will be one of the best in the majors in 2026.

“Next year will be one to remember,” Correa said after the Astros realized they wouldn’t be playing October baseball for the first time in nearly a decade.

With better injury luck and a few bounceback seasons from key players, he just might be right.

The Astros can’t sit on their hands hoping that no one gets injured and all their prospects pan out. They’ll need to take action in the offseason.

Houston hasn’t been afraid to make big moves recently. The Tucker-for-Paredes trade is evidence enough. The Astros have signed big-name free agents like closer Josh Hader before the 2024 season. They’ll cook up something innovative.

The 2025-26 free agent class is stacked with heavyweights that could be good fits in Astro orange. To address holes in the outfield and at first base, might the Astros bring back Tucker, go after first baseman Pete Alonso or pivot to Cody Bellinger, who can play both positions?

They need starting pitchers too, and Valdez, Michael King and Dylan Cease are all on the market.

2025 was Houston’s worst season in almost a decade, but Astros fans need not worry. The future is still bright.