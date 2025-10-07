Payoff Pitch: The Houston Astros’ dynasty isn’t over yet

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

Boston University's "About the Provost" page, featuring Gloria Waters. Waters is resigning from her position as University provost and chief academic officer.
Gloria Waters to step down from provost role at end of the year
October 7, 2025
BU Students for Israel, Hillel, Center for Jewish Studies host vigil, commemorative display to honor lives lost on Oct. 7
October 7, 2025
Animal Rescue League of Boston, located at 10 Chandler St., Boston. State Reps. David Rogers and Samantha Montaño, with the backing of animal rights organizations, presented two bills to advocate for more pet-friendly housing in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts lawmakers tackle pet relinquishment spurred by housing regulations
October 7, 2025
Downtown Boston. Experts predict Massachusetts' economy will face slower growth as the state experiences the effects of reduced federal funding.
Massachusetts economy to face slow growth following slew of federal funding cuts
October 7, 2025
Campus Crime Logs: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
October 6, 2025
A Boston University Medical Campus Shuttle bus. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a BU bus near the medical campus Monday morning.
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed by BU Shuttle bus on medical campus
October 6, 2025
The John F. Kennedy Federal Building located in Boston. The federal government shutdown will likely not affect Boston University students unless they need to interact with a federal agency.
What to know about the federal government shutdown's impact on BU
October 2, 2025
Crowd from the Boston “Hands Off” protest April 5, where participants came together to rally against the Trump administration. A Boston federal judge upheld the First Amendment rights of noncitizen protestors in a lawsuit that countered what it called “ideological deportations” by the Trump administration. DFP FILE
Boston federal judge upholds First Amendment rights of noncitizens in ‘historic’ decision
October 5, 2025
Emmett Whitaker, a sophomore at Boston University and the main creator of his own fanmade series — “Survivor: Palisades” — took inspiration from the CBS reality television show. While the show began as a creative project, the clips now serve as a way to look back on places lost due to the fires in Los Angeles back in winter.
BU student’s fan-made ‘Survivor’ series provides closure to Palisades community after homes are lost to wildfires
October 6, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 6-12
October 5, 2025
Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. The center honored Thurman on Sept. 24, highlighting his legacy as an author, philosopher, educator and dean of Boston University’s Marsh Chapel from 1953 to 1965.
HTC hosts ‘Thurman Series’ honoring the legacies of Howard, Sue Bailey Thurman
October 1, 2025
The logo for Los Mariachi Terriers, Boston University’s first official Mariachi ensemble. Founder Josue Ibañez-Bautista, a junior at BU, started the club to increase Hispanic music representation at the university. COURTESY OF LOS MARIACHI TERRIERS
Los Mariachi Terriers aim to preserve Mexican heritage through musical tradition
September 29, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5
September 28, 2025
Matt Quinn, lead singer of Mt. Joy. The band performed at TD Garden Sept. 20, with Quinn strumming his acoustic guitar while lights beamed overhead.
Mt. Joy: The birthchild of Hozier and The Lumineers graces TD Garden
October 3, 2025
Moderator Charles Waldheim, Boston University alum Sara Zewde and landscape architects Julia Czerniak and Laurie Olin on a panel at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum integrates local communities through landscape design
October 1, 2025
The logo for Los Mariachi Terriers, Boston University’s first official Mariachi ensemble. Founder Josue Ibañez-Bautista, a junior at BU, started the club to increase Hispanic music representation at the university. COURTESY OF LOS MARIACHI TERRIERS
Los Mariachi Terriers aim to preserve Mexican heritage through musical tradition
September 29, 2025
The playbill for “White Raven Black Dove,” detailing important aspects to the production such as CGI artwork and scenic design. The opera, a science fiction fantasy, explores a world after the “sixth mass extinction,” where life is practically non-existent.
REVIEW: Futuristic opera ‘White Raven, Black Dove’ soars with vision but falters in pacing
September 29, 2025
A photographer directs the team members of “Hidden: The Kati Preston Story,” and Kati Preston in the red top.
Nonfiction takes the reel at the 2025 Boston Film Festival
September 24, 2025
Harvard University’s campus in Cambridge. The Trump administration has recently stated it would make Harvard open trade and vocational schools in different sectors. After Harvard refused to comply with the demands in June, the administration threatened to revoke Harvard’s funding. Photo Courtesy of Chris Rycroft
What is the value of higher education? Trump calls it ‘economically unproductive’ — the BU community calls it ‘a public good.’
October 1, 2025
Federal Trade Commission press release. The FTC sued Live National and Ticketmaster Sept. 18 alleging the company engaged in illegal resale practices.
FTC sues Ticketmaster for alleged ‘bait-and-switch’ pricing, BU student concertgoers recall encounters with hidden fees
September 30, 2025
College of Arts and Sciences graduates and current BU Medical students Talya Cohen and Tanusha Tholla of the non-profit HealthPair. The BU-associated nonprofit is launching a hub class this fall to provide students with health literacy skills. Photo courtesy of Austin Boyer.
From campus to clinic: HealthPair prepares youth for health care independence
September 28, 2025
Press release from Skydance Media and Paramount Global after new acting CEO David Ellison joined in August. On Sept. 11, the Skydance Paramount media conglomerate announced a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
Consolidation of Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. Discovery could reshape future of media industry — BU students, faculty weigh in
September 23, 2025
The Kyiv-based MacPaw AI Platform. At the top of the server, the site’s team shows its support for Ukraine in the current war with Russia, as MacPaw’s leadership remains focused on Ukraine’s future.
Software company MacPaw embraces its Ukrainian ‘soul’ from Boston to Kyiv
September 22, 2025
A chalkboard at the Boston University Sustainability Festival where attendees can list the reasons they love the environment. The health of the ozone layer, one of the biggest indicators of global climate change, has steadily been improving, but many BU-based environmentalists have been advocating to continue the fight.
The ozone layer is recovering. Boston environmental educators, activists say the fight against climate change isn’t over.
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. In early September, Edson Filho, BU associate professor of sport and performance psychology, published a study on how he helped an international-level darts thrower tap into his “flow” state.
‘Searching for flow’: BU professor develops interventions to help athletes get in the zone
October 1, 2025
“From Policy Design to Action” panel speakers from left to right: Gustavo Ferreira, Samantha Gross, Lebogang Mulaisi, Lukas Sokol and Benjamin Sovacool via Zoom.
Policy experts discuss strengths, challenges of global climate policy at Climate Policy Lab Symposium panel
September 23, 2025
Department of Health and Human Services’ press office announcement regarding the firings of 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of HHS, also fired the CDC director in August.
BU experts warn RFK Jr.’s CDC firings threaten public health, point to local scientists for guidance
September 19, 2025
Elise Morgan, head of the Boston University College of Engineering. Morgan was recently named the permanent head of the college after serving 22 years on the BU faculty.
Elise Morgan named permanent dean of ENG, emphasizes role of community in making an impact
September 16, 2025
Sophomore forward Sisi Bentley (94) throws the ball during a game against Loyola University Maryland on Feb. 1. The Boston University women’s basketball team takes their fourth loss in a row, falling 51-71 against Colgate on Saturday. TALIA LISSAUER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Blowout loss to Colgate latest in four-game skid for women’s basketball
February 16, 2025
The Post-Up: Kawhi Leonard is back and not to blame
January 22, 2025
The Post-Up: Why we should be concerned about the aftermath of missed calls
December 4, 2024
Freshman guard Azmar Abdullah (7) bypasses a Wagner College player in a game on Nov. 19. The Terriers lost to Sacred Heart University, 73-65, in a game on Sunday. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against Pioneers, 73-65
December 3, 2024
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Payoff Pitch: The Houston Astros' dynasty isn't over yet

By Ethan Pott, Associate Sports EditorOctober 7, 2025

On Sept. 27, as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Texas Rangers on a walk-off hit by pitch, the Houston Astros were eliminated from playoff contention.

Emma Clement

It was a fittingly bizarre end to a disappointing season no one expected from the mighty Astros. But Houston’s front office must not take this season as a sign to rebuild.

Houston made the postseason every year from 2017 to 2024, advanced to the American League Championship Series in a record seven consecutive seasons and won World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.

Entering the season, the Astros were projected by many baseball writers to be one of the better teams in the American League. Obviously, the team didn’t do enough to prove the analysts right.

But even after losing stalwart third baseman Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox in free agency and trading star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, Houston nearly made the playoffs anyway.

Houston’s record was their worst since 2016, but that’s not saying much. The Astros won 87 games and finished with the same record as the Detroit Tigers, who clinched their postseason berth based on the teams’ head-to-head record.

Missing the playoffs by that small of a margin is just noise. It’s a blown save in April. It’s a two-week-long stint on the injured list in May.

The late-season dominoes may not have fallen Houston’s way as they usually do, but it’s foolish to count the Astros out in the next few seasons.

Longtime Astro Jose Altuve had a down year, posting less than one win above replacement in a full season for the first time in his career. Even arguable future Hall of Famers aren’t immune to baseball’s inevitable aging curve.

Altuve — usually a second baseman — was graded as a poor defender at the position in 2024. This year, he was moved to left field, where he had never played before. He took some time to adjust to his new position to start the year, so maybe that threw him off.

Houston has Altuve locked up through his late-30s aging curve, but hopefully a few key rookies can pick up the slack.

Houston’s top prospect, Brice Matthews, is projected as a second baseman with the power and raw athleticism to make him a regular major leaguer.

Rookie Cam Smith, who contributed 1.9 WAR, and Jacob Melton, the Astros’ second-best prospect, provide some hope for the outfield’s future.

After Jeremy Peña replaced Carlos Correa at shortstop and Hunter Brown filled the void in the rotation left by Justin Verlander, the Astros will hope their propensity to churn out successful prospects continues.

Isaac Paredes — whose swing is perfectly poised to send baseballs into the Crawford Boxes past Houston’s short left field — played 102 games due to a hamstring injury. He was an All-Star this year and had an .809 on base plus slugging in the games he did play.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is one of the best players in the league, but multiple injuries this year forced him to miss most of the season.

If healthy, Paredes and Alvarez can lead the team back to the playoffs next fall.

Houston’s inconsistent starting rotation contributed to the disappointing year, but 27-year-old Hunter Brown is coming into his own. Brown struck out 206 batters and had a 2.43 earned run average in 185.1 innings this year.

Even if frontline starter Framber Valdez leaves in free agency, the Astros have a quality young ace to build around.

Franchise icon Correa was reacquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. Correa had been in the midst of a disappointing season in Minnesota, but it looks like his homecoming in Houston revitalized him.

Correa’s contract extends through at least the 2028 season, and he could be with the team longer if his vesting options are met. Regardless, he’ll be making some noise back in Space City for a few more years.

An infield including Correa, Paredes and Peña, the Astros’ most valuable position player this year, will be one of the best in the majors in 2026.

“Next year will be one to remember,” Correa said after the Astros realized they wouldn’t be playing October baseball for the first time in nearly a decade.

With better injury luck and a few bounceback seasons from key players, he just might be right.

The Astros can’t sit on their hands hoping that no one gets injured and all their prospects pan out. They’ll need to take action in the offseason.

Houston hasn’t been afraid to make big moves recently. The Tucker-for-Paredes trade is evidence enough. The Astros have signed big-name free agents like closer Josh Hader before the 2024 season. They’ll cook up something innovative.

The 2025-26 free agent class is stacked with heavyweights that could be good fits in Astro orange. To address holes in the outfield and at first base, might the Astros bring back Tucker, go after first baseman Pete Alonso or pivot to Cody Bellinger, who can play both positions?

They need starting pitchers too, and Valdez, Michael King and Dylan Cease are all on the market.

2025 was Houston’s worst season in almost a decade, but Astros fans need not worry. The future is still bright.

