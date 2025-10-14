Full Court Press: A’ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet

A’ja Wilson is inevitable. A’ja Wilson is unstoppable. A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are once again WNBA champions after sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in four games, giving the Aces their third championship in four seasons.​

A’ja Wilson is now the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.

​It’s hard for a player to be crowned as the greatest of all time while they are still an active player. And it’s even more challenging when Wilson has only played eight seasons and is still in the prime of her career.

But the resume the Las Vegas Aces superstar has put together in just eight years is enough to put her in the conversation, and her 2025 season — her greatest yet — put her over the top.​

In the past couple of months, Wilson has won the WNBA Most Valuable Player award, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, led the league in scoring average and was named Finals MVP.

No player in the WNBA — or in the NBA — has ever achieved all of this in the same season.

She broke records along the way, posting five 30+ point games during the Aces’ playoff run and setting the record for total points and rebounds when counting both regular season and postseason games, all this while shooting 42% from the three-point line. This added the final piece of her offensive arsenal to complement her already unstoppable mid-range and post game.

It’s frightening to think the WNBA’s best player is somehow getting better.

Wilson accomplished all this while leading the Aces, who at one point were 14-14 and in danger of missing the playoffs entirely. She led the aces to a 16-game winning streak to end the season, pushing them to the playoffs and eventually lifting the championship trophy. ​

Wilson putting together arguably the greatest individual season of all time only adds to her impressive, seemingly endless list of career accomplishments.

She’s the only WNBA player to win MVP four times. She’s a three-time DPOY, seven-time All-Star and has made the All-WNBA team six times. Wilson also holds the single-season records for points and rebounds in a season and has led the league in blocks five times — all before turning 30.​

The WNBA has never seen a dominant offensive and defensive force like A’ja Wilson in its history. That statement comes with respect to the likes of Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and the other legends who came before her.

But what Wilson has been able to accomplish in only eight seasons surpasses some legends’ entire careers.

​The only flaw in Wilson’s case to be the greatest ever would be longevity — she simply hasn’t played long enough to accumulate the stats that would put her among the WNBA all-time greats. Wilson currently sits No. 21 in all-time scoring and No. 18 in all-time rebounding.

But like all the records that Wilson has broken in her historic career, she’s set to soar past the all-time marks.

Earlier this season, Wilson became the fastest player to record 5,500 career points and 2,000 career rebounds. If she continues at this pace, she will become the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in WNBA history in about five seasons. Given her ability to perform at the highest level and health, those records feel like a matter of when — not if.​

When Wilson breaks those records, the case for her to be the WNBA G.O.A.T. will be nearly unanimous. But maybe her biggest argument is the impact she has had on the women’s game as a whole.

She’s been the premier face in women’s basketball as it’s grown more popular than ever before.

Her signature single-long-leg sleeve is one of the most recognizable looks in basketball, modeled by other pro players and girls around the country. She became the first WNBA player to appear on the global edition cover of the NBA 2K25 game, the first Black WNBA player to get a signature shoe since 2011 and was named one of TIME’s Women of the Year in 2025 for her contributions to the game on and off the court.

​A’ja Wilson’s achievements and impact have already made her one of the greatest players to ever play the game, but her accomplishments this season place her at the pinnacle of the sport. The crazy part is she’s nowhere close to slowing down.