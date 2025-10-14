BU registration changes to Friday, students respond

Boston University’s Office of the University Registrar announced Oct. 6 that class registration will open on Friday mornings instead of Sunday mornings starting for the Spring 2025 semester.

Seniors will register first on Oct. 31, followed by juniors on Nov. 7, sophomores on Nov. 14 and freshmen on Nov. 21, according to the University Registrar website.

Graduate students will register Oct. 23-24 at 7:15 a.m. Entering undergraduates, including first-years and transfers, will register on Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. Non-Degree students will register on Dec. 4 at 8 a.m.

Students are assigned specific time slots based on the last digit of their BUID number, with the first appointment beginning at 6:30 a.m. All students with class conflicts during their assigned registration time will receive a new appointment time.

The University Registrar wrote, in its Instagram announcement post, the updated schedule will allow students to access “additional resources,” such as advisors and supplemental department staff, since registration will take place during regular business hours. The BU IT Help team will be available for technical issues during registration hours.

With these changes, students would “get more time back for work, family, religious observances, or other personal commitments that typically happen on weekends,” the post reads.

Sophomore Jessica Qiu described the change as “stressful” because many students have class at the same time as their registration timeslot.

“I feel like you could just wake up earlier on Sunday,” Qiu said.

Some students, however, are looking forward to the schedule change to get more time for themselves on the weekends.

Freshman Niklas Rietsch said he prefers registration on Friday because “waking up on a Sunday is much harder than waking up on a Friday.”

Freshman Adrianna Camara said she also prefers the Friday registration, saying that she would not want to wake up earlier over the weekend when she usually catches up on sleep.

“I would still choose Friday mornings,” she said. “I sleep in a lot, and so waking up earlier, I feel like isn’t necessarily something that would impact me versus having to wake up on a weekend where I catch up on sleep.”