Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 20-26

Celebrate Diwali at the MFA

Thursday, Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Throughout the evening, attendees can meet with community partners, enjoy art-making, watch dance performances and more. Additionally, the museum cafe will be serving samosas, tikka masala, aloo gobi and naan. Tickets are $5 minimum and pay what you wish.

Halloween Trivia

Friday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Boston Public Market

The Boston Public Market, a year-round marketplace for New England artisans and food producers, will host Halloween-themed trivia for the chance to win prizes. For free admission, attendees can grab food and drinks from the market’s featured businesses. Tickets require RSVP.

Boston Book Festival

Thursday Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Copley Square

Copley Square is hosting this year’s Boston Book Festival, which aims to promote a culture of reading within the city, according to its website. Free of charge, attendees can enjoy author talks, writing workshops, book signings, food trucks, live music and more. Tickets for approximately $30 are required for keynote speakers: “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn, “Too Big to Fail” author Andrew Ross Sorkin and “Themselves” author Shonda Rhimes. Copies of their books are included in the ticket price.

Fall Vintage Street Market

Saturday, Oct. 25, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., 222 Jacob St, Cambridge

The Boston vintage market Found will shut down Jacob St. to fill it with vintage and sustainable vendors, food, drinks and music — including a live DJ. Search for Found prize cards in Cambridge Crossing Park, which can be turned in at the Found booth to win a prize. The market is free to attend.