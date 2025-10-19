The caring conundrum: How to fight political fatigue

I used to think that politics were merely a boring dinner topic or something to sit through while waiting for the next conversation about school, sports or anything I actually cared about. While my grandma ranted about something she’d read that morning that impassioned her, it served as background noise to me.

I never paid much mind to local or national news. I was aware of big events like the Black Lives Matter movement or the government’s handling of COVID-19. But instead of stressing out over headlines, I was focused on my own problems and priorities. Ignorance, in this case, was individualistic and peaceful.

I specifically remember being unable to tell the difference between being “red” and “blue,” having to look up which side was which and who supported what. That all changed during the 2024 election cycle.

Something that had previously been distant chatter became urgent and real. I followed the debates and Kamala Harris’ campaign trail, slowly building hope for the first woman president — and the possibility of beating Donald Trump once and for all. After watching the election results all night and seeing each and every swing state turn red, my hope was replaced with disbelief.

Since then, I’ve gone down a rabbit hole — attending political forums, reading career politicians’ memoirs and diving into online discourse.

But the more my eyes opened and my understanding widened, the more exhausted I’ve become.

I read the New York Times every day like a bad movie — unable to look away. I care deeply about a number of issues, including issues viewed as unimportant by half the country.

That care for our country is what keeps me from turning the TV off and ignoring what’s happening — but it’s also what wears me down. The exhaustion that comes from caring about politics is a unique feeling.

Even writing this is difficult. It’s hard to put into words the disbelief and frustration of watching crazy events unfold over and over again. It’s strange to think that, in an alternate universe, things might be better — maybe more humane or just.

However, we do not live in that other universe. Instead, we live in a world where politicians are bought by super PACs, families are broken up by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, misinformation runs rampant and hate speech is supported.

We see court orders defied, ICE agents patrolling the streets and the National Guard taking over cities. Protests occur around the nation and are then dismissed as hate speech or the incitement of violence.

But what can we do? We organize, protest and educate — yet still feel stuck in the same mess. It’s tiring, frustrating and, moreover, it’s hard to see a clear way forward. Politicians constantly urge the people to get involved, but the powerlessness and exhaustion that comes with that is rarely talked about.

If I were watching a football game and my team was getting killed in the fourth quarter, I would turn the TV off. But for politics, I can’t seem to find the off switch.

I’m not here to discourage others from learning about politics, nor does this mean I prefer not to be involved. I think it’s important for all people to care about specific issues, advocate for them and talk with others.

Discuss with your friends and family about what’s going on in our country. No matter how awkward or taxing each exchange is — it’s important to share your beliefs and hear others.

Our political climate is never set, teetering back and forth between the left and right. Right now might be hard, but in four years, things could look very different.

What’s helped me lately is focusing attention on local politics and other positive national campaigns. One of the highlights of my summer was watching Zohran Mamdani challenge the Democratic establishment and take down disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As I write this, I’m watching the NYC mayoral debate, and I’m reminded of all the people who are enduring similar experiences. Whether it’s other Mamdani supporters or the attendees at Bernie Sanders’ tour events, I know others are battling the same issues and persisting.

These tiny victories help me realize caring doesn’t have to be overwhelming — it can be selective, strategic and refreshing. It’s a matter of choosing your battles and seeking out possibilities to create a positive impact without losing yourself to despair.

If you feel called to it, invest your time through volunteering, donating or simply educating yourself. Politics will always be messy and tiring, but caring requires persistence and the ability to move forward.

The world doesn’t need more people who’ve stopped caring. It needs people who’ve learned how to care responsibly, while keeping the possibility of change alive.