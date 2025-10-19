The caring conundrum: How to fight political fatigue

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

The Daily Free Press
The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University.
Crowds at the Boston Common for the ‘No Kings’ rally on Saturday. The event was part of a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration and hosted speakers such as politicians and representatives from nonprofits and advocacy groups.
‘This is what democracy looks like’: Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest at Boston Common
October 19, 2025
Members of the Boston University College Democrats executive board with Councilor Marvin Mathelier, Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor Liz Breado. BUCD held a panel discussion with the three council members on Wednesday to discuss student activism in the city. COURTESY OF BU COLLEGE DEMOCRATS
BU College Democrats City Council Forum reminds students to stay involved locally
October 19, 2025
Two individuals enter the Boston University School of Law on Central Campus. In response to a decision made by the Supreme Court to cut diversity, equity and inclusion grants, educators across the state testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee to discuss next steps for higher education.
BU professor, diversity experts testify against federal DEI losses
October 16, 2025
Boston University’s Agganis Arena in West Campus. The BU Athletic Department announced a plan to increase the number of hockey games students must attend to receive a free jersey.
BU Athletics increases hockey game count for free jersey promotion
October 16, 2025
Boston City Hall, located in the Government Center area of Downtown Boston. Residents of Boston’s South End recently formed a committee to keep track of the actions of city council members in regards to crime and safety on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Mass and Cass safety issues spur creation of PAC by South End residents
October 16, 2025
Members of the Boston University College Democrats executive board with Councilor Marvin Mathelier, Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor Liz Breado. BUCD held a panel discussion with the three council members on Wednesday to discuss student activism in the city. COURTESY OF BU COLLEGE DEMOCRATS
BU College Democrats City Council Forum reminds students to stay involved locally
October 19, 2025
Two individuals enter the Boston University School of Law on Central Campus. In response to a decision made by the Supreme Court to cut diversity, equity and inclusion grants, educators across the state testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee to discuss next steps for higher education.
BU professor, diversity experts testify against federal DEI losses
October 16, 2025
Boston University’s Agganis Arena in West Campus. The BU Athletic Department announced a plan to increase the number of hockey games students must attend to receive a free jersey.
BU Athletics increases hockey game count for free jersey promotion
October 16, 2025
A student viewing the “Act With Consent” Instagram post from Boston University’s Survivor Advocacy Response and Prevention Center. Along with SARP, the campaign is a combined initiative with BU Campus Survivors, It’s on Us and 16K Strong.
‘Act With Consent’ campaign promotes consent culture on campus
October 15, 2025
McCausland Commons in the Boston University School of Law building. The cafe has been closed and replaced with a new Micro Market that offers a variety of snacks and drinks.
BU installs Micro Markets, Medi Cubes around campus to expand vending options
October 15, 2025
Crowds at the Boston Common for the ‘No Kings’ rally on Saturday. The event was part of a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration and hosted speakers such as politicians and representatives from nonprofits and advocacy groups.
‘This is what democracy looks like’: Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest at Boston Common
October 19, 2025
Two individuals enter the Boston University School of Law on Central Campus. In response to a decision made by the Supreme Court to cut diversity, equity and inclusion grants, educators across the state testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee to discuss next steps for higher education.
BU professor, diversity experts testify against federal DEI losses
October 16, 2025
Boston City Hall, located in the Government Center area of Downtown Boston. Residents of Boston’s South End recently formed a committee to keep track of the actions of city council members in regards to crime and safety on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Mass and Cass safety issues spur creation of PAC by South End residents
October 16, 2025
A produce stand at the Trader Joe’s on Boylston Street. Due to a rise in food pantry and nonprofit grocery store closures from cuts to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Programs, the Boston City Council discussed the possibility of launching publicly-funded grocery stores across the city to combat food insecurity.
Boston to consider city-owned grocery stores amid rising food security
October 16, 2025
Rowers on the Charles River in Boston. This week, the Boston Public Health Commission announced a health alert for cyanobacteria algae blooms in the Charles River, containing toxins that can make people and pets sick.
Toxic algae bloom persists days before Head of the Charles
October 15, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 20-26
October 19, 2025
Charlotte, School of Fashion Design Senior Instructor Daniel Faucher’s dog, strutting her ensemble created by Faucher. SFD hosted a doggie fashion show followed by a silent auction as part of Boston Fashion Week.
Paws on the runway: School of Fashion Design hosts ‘Off Leash Fashion,’ featuring doggie fashion show, auction
October 15, 2025
India Society of Worcester hosted Boston’s first-ever Diwali celebration in Faneuil Hall Marketplace on Saturday. The celebration featured dance performances featuring youth groups and traditional dance.
‘It’s fun to showcase our culture’: First Diwali celebration draws community to Downtown Boston
October 15, 2025
Signage in the Boston University School of Theology with details for Philosophy and Religion Department. The Department of Philosophy recently hosted a talk with associate Professor Viktor Kumar on America’s political divide.
BU professor Victor Kumar hosts ‘The Fragmentation of America,’ inspiring discourse on nation’s political divide
October 14, 2025
Aidan Close, a Boston University alum. Close will debut on Broadway Nov. 11 as Scorpius Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
BU alum Aidan Close continues his wizarding journey as Scorpius Malfoy on Broadway
October 14, 2025
Featured photos from the Museum of Fine Arts’s recent exhibit — “Faces in the Crowd: Street Photography.” The collection highlights the evolution of the art form and how photographers tell individual stories through images.
MFA debuts ‘Faces in the Crowd: Street Photography’ exhibition, reimagining urban life
October 16, 2025
Charlotte, School of Fashion Design Senior Instructor Daniel Faucher’s dog, strutting her ensemble created by Faucher. SFD hosted a doggie fashion show followed by a silent auction as part of Boston Fashion Week.
Paws on the runway: School of Fashion Design hosts ‘Off Leash Fashion,’ featuring doggie fashion show, auction
October 15, 2025
Malala Yousafzai in Ethiopia. Malala is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of 17.
‘Malala beyond the headlines’: Global education activist reclaims her story in new memoir
October 15, 2025
REVIEW: Boston Playwrights’ Theatre’s adaptation of ‘Mother Mary,’ honors queer love without surrendering to tragedy
REVIEW: Boston Playwrights’ Theatre’s adaptation of ‘Mother Mary,’ honors queer love without surrendering to tragedy
October 14, 2025
Aidan Close, a Boston University alum. Close will debut on Broadway Nov. 11 as Scorpius Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
BU alum Aidan Close continues his wizarding journey as Scorpius Malfoy on Broadway
October 14, 2025
The Innovate@BU building in Central Campus. The center recently helped run the founding of Boston University’s chapter of Student-Made, an experiential program designed to foster social entrepreneurship in students. DFP FILE
Innovate@BU opens online marketplace for ‘Student-Made’ creations
October 16, 2025
The Boston University College of Engineering. A project led by Archana Venkatarman, associate professor in the College of Engineering, and Dr. Swathi Kiran, director of the Center for Brain Research, recently received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health.
Machine learning meets medicine: BU Center for Brain Research project leverages AI for aphasia treatment
October 14, 2025
A Spotify account plays “The Fate of Ophelia,” the highest streamed track off of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In an era where streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music dominate, the vinyl record industry has needed to get creative.
Massachusetts record stores, music fans embrace rise of record variants — but they come at a cost
October 14, 2025
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men's hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena
October 13, 2025
Boch Wang Theater on Tremont Street. Boston’s independent movie theaters are still drawing patrons to their films despite national decline.
Boston’s independent movie theaters thrive despite national box office decline
October 8, 2025
Paul Church of Boston University's Center of Psychological Rehabilitation, former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson and Derek Fullerton, director of government and professional affairs for Maritime Behavioral Health Management, at an event featuring Johnson for World Mental Health Day Oct. 8. Johnson shared his journey from an abusive household to the NFL, stressing the importance of mental and physical health for football players.
Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson shares mental health journey at BU, calls out NFL for treatment of CTE
October 16, 2025
World Mental Health Day fair at Boston University’s George Sherman Union on Thursday afternoon. The fair offered free two-minute mental health screenings.
SHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with fair encouraging students to connect with campus resources
October 13, 2025
A chalkboard at the Boston University Sustainability Festival where attendees can list the reasons they love the environment. The health of the ozone layer, one of the biggest indicators of global climate change, has steadily been improving, but many BU-based environmentalists have been advocating to continue the fight.
The ozone layer is recovering. Boston environmental educators, activists say the fight against climate change isn’t over.
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. In early September, Edson Filho, BU associate professor of sport and performance psychology, published a study on how he helped an international-level darts thrower tap into his “flow” state.
‘Searching for flow’: BU professor develops interventions to help athletes get in the zone
October 1, 2025
“From Policy Design to Action” panel speakers from left to right: Gustavo Ferreira, Samantha Gross, Lebogang Mulaisi, Lukas Sokol and Benjamin Sovacool via Zoom.
Policy experts discuss strengths, challenges of global climate policy at Climate Policy Lab Symposium panel
September 23, 2025
Let the Games Begin: The Winter Olympics will be better with NHL players
Let the Games Begin: The Winter Olympics will be better with NHL players
October 16, 2025
Payoff Pitch: The American League East has a new generation of aces
Payoff Pitch: The American League East has a new generation of aces
October 16, 2025
Junior forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) attempts to shoot the ball on goal, but his shot is blocked. On Tuesday night, Boston University men’s soccer lost 3-2 to Northeastern.
Men’s soccer fumbles another local derby in the final four minutes
October 15, 2025
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
October 15, 2025
The Extra Point: In chaos, Tampa Bay finds the clutch
The Extra Point: In chaos, Tampa Bay finds the clutch
October 15, 2025
Full Court Press: A'ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
Full Court Press: A’ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
October 14, 2025
Full Court Press: Fever look to beat the odds against the Aces in Game Five
Full Court Press: Fever look to beat the odds against the Aces in Game Five
September 29, 2025
Sophomore forward Sisi Bentley (94) throws the ball during a game against Loyola University Maryland on Feb. 1. The Boston University women’s basketball team takes their fourth loss in a row, falling 51-71 against Colgate on Saturday. TALIA LISSAUER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Blowout loss to Colgate latest in four-game skid for women’s basketball
February 16, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Kawhi Leonard is back and not to blame
January 22, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Why we should be concerned about the aftermath of missed calls
December 4, 2024
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Let the Games Begin: The Winter Olympics will be better with NHL players
Let the Games Begin: The Winter Olympics will be better with NHL players
October 16, 2025
Payoff Pitch: The American League East has a new generation of aces
Payoff Pitch: The American League East has a new generation of aces
October 16, 2025
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
October 15, 2025
The Extra Point: In chaos, Tampa Bay finds the clutch
The Extra Point: In chaos, Tampa Bay finds the clutch
October 15, 2025
Full Court Press: A'ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
Full Court Press: A’ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
October 14, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Junior forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) attempts to shoot the ball on goal, but his shot is blocked. On Tuesday night, Boston University men’s soccer lost 3-2 to Northeastern.
Men’s soccer fumbles another local derby in the final four minutes
October 15, 2025
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
October 15, 2025
Number 2, senior Ryan Lau winds up for a pass into the midfield. The Boston University Terriers defeated Colgate 1-0 in the men’s soccer game on Friday.
Men’s soccer extends win streak to 4, Saadat earns first-career shutout
October 14, 2025
Junior midfielder Mackenzie Stickelman (4) runs for the ball in a game against Army West Point. Boston University won 3-2 against Army West Point on Oct 1.
Women’s soccer beats Army 3-2 in rival territory
October 8, 2025
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
October 6, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
Trumpism is McCarthyism on steroids | Beyond the Ballot
Trumpism is McCarthyism on steroids | Beyond the Ballot
October 16, 2025
Deepfakes' most disturbing frontier isn't politics — it's pornography | The Innovation Paradox
Deepfakes’ most disturbing frontier isn’t politics — it’s pornography | The Innovation Paradox
October 15, 2025
Beyond science: Jane Goodall’s legacy | Data Driven
Beyond science: Jane Goodall’s legacy | Data Driven
October 13, 2025
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
October 8, 2025
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
October 8, 2025
Trumpism is McCarthyism on steroids | Beyond the Ballot
Trumpism is McCarthyism on steroids | Beyond the Ballot
October 16, 2025
Deepfakes' most disturbing frontier isn't politics — it's pornography | The Innovation Paradox
Deepfakes’ most disturbing frontier isn’t politics — it’s pornography | The Innovation Paradox
October 15, 2025
Beyond science: Jane Goodall’s legacy | Data Driven
Beyond science: Jane Goodall’s legacy | Data Driven
October 13, 2025
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
October 8, 2025
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
October 8, 2025
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
October 7, 2025
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
September 19, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
June 6, 2025
What’s left if we can’t ask 'what if'? | Editorial
What’s left if we can’t ask ‘what if’? | Editorial
May 2, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
April 18, 2023
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
October 14, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor's denied tenure
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor’s denied tenure
May 1, 2023
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
Letter to the Editor: Response to 'A Letter to Dean Bizup'
Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘A Letter to Dean Bizup’
August 13, 2020
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
April 20, 2018
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
October 7, 2025
OP-ED: You should skip class
OP-ED: You should skip class
September 2, 2025
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
The caring conundrum: How to fight political fatigue
The caring conundrum: How to fight political fatigue
October 19, 2025
What you don’t think — the bus chronicles
What you don’t think — the bus chronicles
October 19, 2025
Where’d you go, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’ | Better Late Than Never
Where’d you go, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’ | Better Late Than Never
October 17, 2025
How shallow conversations push us off the deep end
How shallow conversations push us off the deep end
October 16, 2025
In between the in-betweens
In between the in-betweens
October 15, 2025
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
September 23, 2024
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
May 4, 2023
Chloe Patel | Senior Graphic Artist
It’s a Lifestyle: Debunking stress relief products
May 1, 2023
Fans pose for a photo in front of the Bobby Orr statue, a former Bruins defenseman.
GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture
October 14, 2025
Protesters make their way down Winter Street toward Downtown Crossing after breaking through police lines.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
October 9, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A female dancer of BOMBAntillana dances Bomba, one of the oldest living musical traditions of Puerto Rico.
GALLERY: Boston Common comes alive with Embrace Massó ¡Con Salsa! International Music Festival
September 19, 2025
A protester holds a sign that reads “Respect Existence Or Expect Resistance" while they look at a “Free Palestine” banner.
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
September 16, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
The Daily Free Press
The Daily Free Press
Categories:

The caring conundrum: How to fight political fatigue

By Jonah Foster, Contributing WriterOctober 19, 2025

I used to think that politics were merely a boring dinner topic or something to sit through while waiting for the next conversation about school, sports or anything I actually cared about. While my grandma ranted about something she’d read that morning that impassioned her, it served as background noise to me.

I never paid much mind to local or national news. I was aware of big events like the Black Lives Matter movement or the government’s handling of COVID-19. But instead of stressing out over headlines, I was focused on my own problems and priorities. Ignorance, in this case, was individualistic and peaceful.

I specifically remember being unable to tell the difference between being “red” and “blue,” having to look up which side was which and who supported what. That all changed during the 2024 election cycle.

Something that had previously been distant chatter became urgent and real. I followed the debates and Kamala Harris’ campaign trail, slowly building hope for the first woman president — and the possibility of beating Donald Trump once and for all. After watching the election results all night and seeing each and every swing state turn red, my hope was replaced with disbelief.

Since then, I’ve gone down a rabbit hole — attending political forums, reading career politicians’ memoirs and diving into online discourse.

But the more my eyes opened and my understanding widened, the more exhausted I’ve become.

I read the New York Times every day like a bad movie — unable to look away. I care deeply about a number of issues, including issues viewed as unimportant by half the country.

That care for our country is what keeps me from turning the TV off and ignoring what’s happening — but it’s also what wears me down. The exhaustion that comes from caring about politics is a unique feeling.

Even writing this is difficult. It’s hard to put into words the disbelief and frustration of watching crazy events unfold over and over again. It’s strange to think that, in an alternate universe, things might be better — maybe more humane or just.

However, we do not live in that other universe. Instead, we live in a world where politicians are bought by super PACs, families are broken up by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, misinformation runs rampant and hate speech is supported.

We see court orders defied, ICE agents patrolling the streets and the National Guard taking over cities. Protests occur around the nation and are then dismissed as hate speech or the incitement of violence.

But what can we do? We organize, protest and educate — yet still feel stuck in the same mess. It’s tiring, frustrating and, moreover, it’s hard to see a clear way forward. Politicians constantly urge the people to get involved, but the powerlessness and exhaustion that comes with that is rarely talked about.

If I were watching a football game and my team was getting killed in the fourth quarter, I would turn the TV off. But for politics, I can’t seem to find the off switch.

I’m not here to discourage others from learning about politics, nor does this mean I prefer not to be involved. I think it’s important for all people to care about specific issues, advocate for them and talk with others.

Discuss with your friends and family about what’s going on in our country. No matter how awkward or taxing each exchange is — it’s important to share your beliefs and hear others.

Our political climate is never set, teetering back and forth between the left and right. Right now might be hard, but in four years, things could look very different.

Gianna Horcher

What’s helped me lately is focusing attention on local politics and other positive national campaigns. One of the highlights of my summer was watching Zohran Mamdani challenge the Democratic establishment and take down disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As I write this, I’m watching the NYC mayoral debate, and I’m reminded of all the people who are enduring similar experiences. Whether it’s other Mamdani supporters or the attendees at Bernie Sanders’ tour events, I know others are battling the same issues and persisting.

These tiny victories help me realize caring doesn’t have to be overwhelming — it can be selective, strategic and refreshing. It’s a matter of choosing your battles and seeking out possibilities to create a positive impact without losing yourself to despair.

If you feel called to it, invest your time through volunteering, donating or simply educating yourself. Politics will always be messy and tiring, but caring requires persistence and the ability to move forward.

The world doesn’t need more people who’ve stopped caring. It needs people who’ve learned how to care responsibly, while keeping the possibility of change alive.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Daily Free Press

Your donation will support the student journalists of Boston University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Lifestyle
What you don’t think — the bus chronicles
What you don’t think — the bus chronicles
Where’d you go, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’ | Better Late Than Never
Where’d you go, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’ | Better Late Than Never
How shallow conversations push us off the deep end
How shallow conversations push us off the deep end
In between the in-betweens
In between the in-betweens
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Under pressure?
Ask Abby (Or Analise): Under pressure?
Isn’t it easier to just be nice?
Isn’t it easier to just be nice?
Donate to The Daily Free Press