Editor’s note: Showing solidarity to student journalists amid federal attacks on noncitizens

Students walk past Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. The Living Our Values project is currently being led by Kimberly Howard, a Wheelock professor.
President Gilliam announces 8 core values determined by ‘Living Our Values Initiative,’ community responds
October 24, 2025
Boston University Student Government President Matthew Feliciano delivers the president’s address. The StuGov executive board BridgeToBU is focused on uniting the BU community by hosting a variety of events.
StuGov slate BridgeToBU aims to fulfill campaign promises despite restructuring
October 24, 2025
The famous CITGO sign in Kenmore Square. Due to construction on the building below, the sign is moving 120 feet east to 660 Beacon St.
Boston’s iconic CITGO sign is being moved — but not far
October 24, 2025
Protesters at the Fenway Health Medical Center on Boylston Street. The center has halted gender-affirming care for patients under 19 after facing federal backlash.
Protests follow Fenway Health decision to end gender-affirming healthcare for patients under 19
October 24, 2025
Fenway Victory Park, one of Boston’s most known and applauded greenspaces. Organizations around the city have been working to improve civilian access to greenery and pushing for energy sustainability.
Four years after local climate initiatives take shape, there’s ‘a lot of work to do’
October 24, 2025
Boston University Student Government President Matthew Feliciano delivers the president’s address. StuGov met Monday night to discuss upcoming fall events and the resignation of College of General Studies Dean Natalie McKnight.
CGS dean retires after 35 years, new club initiatives, BPLS endorsement passed
October 21, 2025
The Boston University Police Department at 32 Harry Agganis Way. This week’s crime logs include larceny, a stolen motor vehicle and an intoxicated person.
Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 13-17
October 20, 2025
Student Press Law Center press release regarding the Stanford Daily’s lawsuit challenging U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Fifty-five student news organizations across the country have joined an amicus brief filed by SPLC to combat the effect of federal immigration policies on student journalists.
‘Rights don’t defend themselves’: More than 50 student newspapers rally behind Stanford Daily lawsuit against Marco Rubio
October 24, 2025
Boston City Hall. The Council met today and passed a resolution supporting gender-affirming care.
City Council passes resolution supporting gender-affirming care access, discusses automated traffic enforcement
October 22, 2025
“Color Flows” on Winter Street in Downtown Crossing. The new initiative by Mayor Michelle Wu will bring food trucks, art installations and cultural events to Winter Street daily until Nov. 16.
Color Flows on Winter Street reimagines city space through public art
October 21, 2025
Spectators in the audience for the 19th annual Boston Palestinian Film Festival, hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts. The festival features stories across the sea, aiming to unite Palestinian Americans and educate local communities about history and culture.
19th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival aims to combat censorship in cinema
October 24, 2025
Protesters hold signs at the No Kings protest at Boston Common Oct. 18. No Kings rallies took place nationwide, and this was Boston’s second No Kings protest since the second Trump administration took office in January.
Local organizations collaborate over shared mission at No Kings protest
October 24, 2025
Customers wait in line at the new Italian sandwich shop A’ll Antico Vinaio on Boylston St. The Boston location is the company's 18th shop in the United States.
‘Italy’s coming to Boston’: Florence-born sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio brings authentic flavors to Back Bay
October 22, 2025
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Nadia Murad speaks to Pardee School of Global Studies professor, Noora Lori. Murad discussed her fight against genocide and how religion is used to justify violence at the Pardee School of Global Studies’ inaugural Shahpari Zanganeh lecture Wednesday.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate, activist Nadia Murad discusses her fight against genocide, how religion is misused to justify violence
October 21, 2025
Michael Gorski, general manager of Proteor Print, and Mariia Yelizarova, a Boston University alum, pose for a photo while Yelizarova holds a 3D printed socket for a prosthetic leg. Yelizarova, who was inspired after witnessing the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, helped kick off a fundraiser to give Ukrainian hospitals digital 3D printers to create prosthetic limbs for those injured in the invasion. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIIA YELIZAROVA
BU alum runs Boston Marathon to fund 3D prosthetic printer for Ukrainian hospital
October 20, 2025
The Boston Typewriter Orchestra on Oct.16 at Boston Public Library Rabb Hall stage. The group performed “The Revolution Will Be Typewritten,” using different typewriters as instruments.
Boston Typewriter Orchestra uses music to bring new life to old machines 
October 22, 2025
“Color Flows” on Winter Street in Downtown Crossing. The new initiative by Mayor Michelle Wu will bring food trucks, art installations and cultural events to Winter Street daily until Nov. 16.
Color Flows on Winter Street reimagines city space through public art
October 21, 2025
Featured photos from the Museum of Fine Arts’s recent exhibit — “Faces in the Crowd: Street Photography.” The collection highlights the evolution of the art form and how photographers tell individual stories through images.
MFA debuts ‘Faces in the Crowd: Street Photography’ exhibition, reimagining urban life
October 16, 2025
The Director of Four Seasons gives a presentation to Retail, Luxury and Consumer Association members. RLC recently partnered with several luxury brands for their consulting program.
BU’s luxury business club partners with LVMH to adorn student resumes with high-end success
October 25, 2025
The Innovate@BU building in Central Campus. The center recently helped run the founding of Boston University’s chapter of Student-Made, an experiential program designed to foster social entrepreneurship in students. DFP FILE
Innovate@BU opens online marketplace for ‘Student-Made’ creations
October 16, 2025
A Spotify account plays “The Fate of Ophelia,” the highest streamed track off of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In an era where streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music dominate, the vinyl record industry has needed to get creative.
Massachusetts record stores, music fans embrace rise of record variants — but they come at a cost
October 14, 2025
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men's hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena
October 13, 2025
Boch Wang Theater on Tremont Street. Boston’s independent movie theaters are still drawing patrons to their films despite national decline.
Boston’s independent movie theaters thrive despite national box office decline
October 8, 2025
People enter the Boston Public Schools headquarters in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Boston University will receive a $200,000 grant as part of the 2025 Community Clean Air Grant to initiate a new air pollution monitoring system for BPS. DFP FILE
BU researchers receive nearly $200K grant to monitor air pollution in Boston Public Schools
October 25, 2025
Looking northeast Desert Center in California, above I-10, at the Oberon solar monoculture. Boston University postdoctoral student Alexander Dunlap has been studying solar panel sites across the country.
BU faculty uncover what is little known about the production and destruction of solar technology
October 22, 2025
Paul Church of Boston University's Center of Psychological Rehabilitation, former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson and Derek Fullerton, director of government and professional affairs for Maritime Behavioral Health Management, at an event featuring Johnson for World Mental Health Day Oct. 8. Johnson shared his journey from an abusive household to the NFL, stressing the importance of mental and physical health for football players.
Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson shares mental health journey at BU, calls out NFL for treatment of CTE
October 16, 2025
The Boston University College of Engineering. A project led by Archana Venkatarman, associate professor in the College of Engineering, and Dr. Swathi Kiran, director of the Center for Brain Research, recently received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health.
Machine learning meets medicine: BU Center for Brain Research project leverages AI for aphasia treatment
October 14, 2025
World Mental Health Day fair at Boston University’s George Sherman Union on Thursday afternoon. The fair offered free two-minute mental health screenings.
SHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with fair encouraging students to connect with campus resources
October 13, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
The Daily Free Press office at 708 Commonwealth Ave. The Student Press Law Center filed an amicus brief Oct. 15 to support The Stanford Daily’s lawsuit against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which The Daily Free Press endorses.
Editor’s note: Showing solidarity to student journalists amid federal attacks on noncitizens
October 26, 2025
Modest Mouse on stage at MGM Music Hall on Wednesday.
GALLERY: Modest Mouse return to Boston for 2025 fall tour
October 21, 2025
Thousands of protesters gather at Boston Common on Saturday.
GALLERY: Bostonians gather for No Kings protest at Boston Common
October 21, 2025
Fans pose for a photo in front of the Bobby Orr statue, a former Bruins defenseman.
GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture
October 14, 2025
Protesters make their way down Winter Street toward Downtown Crossing after breaking through police lines.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
October 9, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
Editor's note: Showing solidarity to student journalists amid federal attacks on noncitizens

By Lauren Albano, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 26, 2025

The Daily Free Press supports the lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that challenges the federal government’s targeting of noncitizens, subsequently impacting publications’ journalists and their campus communities.

The Daily Free Press office at 708 Commonwealth Ave. The Student Press Law Center filed an amicus brief Oct. 15 to support The Stanford Daily’s lawsuit against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which The Daily Free Press endorses.
(ISABELLA OLAND)

FIRE sued Rubio on Aug. 16 on behalf of The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper, over efforts to deport or revoke the visas of noncitizens for pro-Palestinian political speech. The SPLC, College Media Association, Associated Collegiate Press and 55 student news publications filed an amicus brief Oct. 15 in support of the plaintiffs.

The Stanford Daily claimed these federal immigration policies violated First Amendment rights by discouraging noncitizens from expressing themselves in the outlet’s pages. 

Following the Trump administration’s actions, The Daily reported receiving requests for name, quote and photo extractions from noncitizens and a decrease in willingness of noncitizens to talk to The Daily’s journalists. The newspaper has also experienced several requests from current or former staff members to remove opinion pieces from its publication.

The Daily Free Press, too, has received several requests for name, quote and article removal since the second Trump administration took office in January. We have opted to honor these requests on a case-by-case basis. 

We have also modified our anonymity policy — such as by using only first names or nicknames circumstantially — to protect the privacy and safety of individuals at Boston University and in Boston exercising their right to free speech. 

Our newsroom is home to more than 250 budding young journalists, many of whom are international students or members of marginalized groups. Beyond our office walls, international students make up nearly 25% of BU’s student body, and a number of active student organizations regularly grace Marsh Chapel to protest.

We strive to represent the diverse backgrounds, opinions and beliefs of our staff, sources and the broader BU and Boston communities we cover.

The SPLC sent The Daily Free Press an invitation to join the amicus brief to a defunct email address. We, unfortunately, missed the window to sign on. However, we feel compelled to signify our support despite not being legally involved.

Should the case be appealed and a second amicus brief is filed, we hope the future Daily Free Press Editorial Board leaders strongly consider joining the cause. 

Thank you to the SPLC, CMA, ACP, The Stanford Daily and every student publication that signed the amicus brief for acting as a voice for student journalists and the communities they serve. 

 

Sincerely,

Lauren Albano, Fall 2025 Editor-in-Chief

