Editor’s note: Showing solidarity to student journalists amid federal attacks on noncitizens

The Daily Free Press supports the lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that challenges the federal government’s targeting of noncitizens, subsequently impacting publications’ journalists and their campus communities.

FIRE sued Rubio on Aug. 16 on behalf of The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper, over efforts to deport or revoke the visas of noncitizens for pro-Palestinian political speech. The SPLC, College Media Association, Associated Collegiate Press and 55 student news publications filed an amicus brief Oct. 15 in support of the plaintiffs.

The Stanford Daily claimed these federal immigration policies violated First Amendment rights by discouraging noncitizens from expressing themselves in the outlet’s pages.

Following the Trump administration’s actions, The Daily reported receiving requests for name, quote and photo extractions from noncitizens and a decrease in willingness of noncitizens to talk to The Daily’s journalists. The newspaper has also experienced several requests from current or former staff members to remove opinion pieces from its publication.

The Daily Free Press, too, has received several requests for name, quote and article removal since the second Trump administration took office in January. We have opted to honor these requests on a case-by-case basis.

We have also modified our anonymity policy — such as by using only first names or nicknames circumstantially — to protect the privacy and safety of individuals at Boston University and in Boston exercising their right to free speech.

Our newsroom is home to more than 250 budding young journalists, many of whom are international students or members of marginalized groups. Beyond our office walls, international students make up nearly 25% of BU’s student body, and a number of active student organizations regularly grace Marsh Chapel to protest.

We strive to represent the diverse backgrounds, opinions and beliefs of our staff, sources and the broader BU and Boston communities we cover.

The SPLC sent The Daily Free Press an invitation to join the amicus brief to a defunct email address. We, unfortunately, missed the window to sign on. However, we feel compelled to signify our support despite not being legally involved.

Should the case be appealed and a second amicus brief is filed, we hope the future Daily Free Press Editorial Board leaders strongly consider joining the cause.

Thank you to the SPLC, CMA, ACP, The Stanford Daily and every student publication that signed the amicus brief for acting as a voice for student journalists and the communities they serve.

Sincerely,

Lauren Albano, Fall 2025 Editor-in-Chief