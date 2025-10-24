My first semester at BU: Why BU is unlike other U.S. colleges

My first week of college at Boston University was certainly not what I expected.

After a long day of running around to the orientation events, I was ready to reconnect with the people I had already met. BU offered various evening events, like a movie night at Nickerson Field and a welcome barbecue. However, when I asked around to see what people were doing that night, it seemed like everyone had different plans.

They had found their own social outlet for the night, which ranged from grabbing dinner with friends in the city to dorm hangouts or frat parties. So, when I asked what people’s plans were, the answer was far from unanimous. It was then that I realized how unique the social scene is at BU.

The ‘choose your own adventure’ nature of BU

BU does not have a traditional social scene. While Greek life still exists and is an appealing social outlet for many students, it looks vastly different from Greek life at an SEC school.

BU sororities and fraternities do not live in huge mansions with spacious backyards — but that is what makes their social events unique. For example, mixers and date parties may be hosted on a boat on the Charles River or on a rooftop overlooking the Boston skyline.

While unconventional, many students find this more enticing than a backyard tailgate, as every night can be different.

Even still, some students may feel as if this variation leads to a lack of community at BU.

As a first-semester freshman, I can attest that BU’s social scene feels dispersed. Although BU has close to 18,000 undergraduate students, I typically do not see more than 100 people gathered together in a social setting.

Because everyone chooses their own adventure, it can be difficult to feel a strong sense of school spirit. Personally, I have found the BU hockey games offer the most school spirit and sense of togetherness. As a hockey player myself on the BU Women’s Club Ice Hockey team, I enjoy attending games.

Still, some students crave that game-day school spirit in other aspects of college life. The question is: Does that exist at BU? Does BU exhibit school spirit beyond sporting events? I have yet to see it personally, but I am curious to see what the future has in store.

The experience of college in a city

When I was a high school senior, I was almost certain that I wanted to attend college in a city. Having grown up in Bergen County, New Jersey — just 30 minutes outside Manhattan — I thought I knew exactly what to expect from a city school.

The truth is, though, it’s hard to live on your own in a city at just 18 years old — no matter how prepared you think you are. Even the people who claim to be thriving at college in the city have doubts about whether it was the right choice. Every college freshman will inevitably feel lonely at some point.

Taking on a major city as a freshman is even more intimidating, and for some people, it can be difficult to make the city feel like home.

How to make BU feel like home

The biggest piece of advice I would give to someone who is struggling with homesickness is to find a routine.

Humans thrive off routine. We find comfort in knowing what our next destination is. Often, I’ll find myself standing on the sidewalk of Commonwealth Avenue, pondering where to go before my next class. It’s a stressful feeling.

As cars whoosh by and people speed-walk past you, it can feel like you’re lost and don’t belong. That is why I am a firm believer in planning out your days the night before.

I’m not talking about just planning out when your classes are or when you will get breakfast — I’m talking about those in-between moments. Plan out where you want to go during those 30 minutes between classes, when you’ll go to the gym and what times you will study.

Locking in a routine will make you feel a better sense of belonging in the overwhelming chaos of the city.

BU is a school that is more difficult to adjust to than other colleges for most students — but that’s okay. Navigating the unconventional nature of a city school is bound to teach you various life lessons that a traditional college may not.

It can be stressful, lonely and confusing at times, but also incredibly rewarding and exciting if you accept the challenge.