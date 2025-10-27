REVIEW: Big Thief brings intimate energy to MGM Music Hall

American indie rock band Big Thief brought their sonic and lyrical magic to MGM Music Hall Oct. 21. While the tour began shortly after the release of their album “Double Infinity,” their nearly two-hour set included songs from all corners of their discography.

It’s safe to say they stole the show.

Indie folk artist Lomelda began the night. Her performance was riveting from the moment she strummed the initial muted chords of her first tune, “Wonder.” Choosing her as an opener was an excellent decision. With a sound similar to Big Thief, she brought energy into the room and readied the audience for what they were about to hear from the main act.

After a short break, the lights dimmed as the members of Big Thief — vocalist and guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, drummer James Krivchenia and bassist Joshua Crumbly — filed out onstage.

They opened with an unreleased song, “Beautiful World,” which sounded like something that could have been on “Double Infinity.” Following that pleasant surprise, they dove into three upbeat tracks from the new album: “Los Angeles,” “Incomprehensible” and “Words.”

Their performance of “Los Angeles” set the tone for the rest of the show. As the crowd cheered, a mixture of warm and cool hues emanated from the stage lights, which made the concert’s environment cozy and ethereal.

The fifth track of the set, “Mythological Beauty” from their 2017 album “Capacity,” was a delightful surprise. While the band has been playing this tune throughout the tour, it previously hadn’t made it on a setlist since 2023. For any diehard fans in the audience, hearing this song was a real treat.

During “Mythological Beauty,” Lenker struggled to recall a chord in the bridge — but was met with applause when she got back on track. When the song finished, she took a beat to ground herself. These little occurrences were indicative of the laid-back environment Big Thief always creates at their shows.

About halfway through the show, Lenker and Meek took a moment to share their appreciation for the city of Boston. Meek recalled that the two of them met in Jamaica Plain, and while they didn’t mention this, Lenker, Meek and Krivchenia all graduated from Berklee College of Music.

Crowd favorite “Simulation Swarm” came next, followed by the explosive rock song “Not.” When the band played two additional unreleased songs — “Trade Tomorrow” and “Muscle Memory” — Lenker admitted she was still memorizing the words to the former.

After the two new songs, Lenker asked Meek if he would play one of his older selections for old time’s sake. He began playing his 2021 tune “Pareidolia,” though he stopped shortly after starting, seeming uncertain after being put on the spot. Lenker finished the lyrics of the first verse a cappella, and then Meek said he just wanted to play guitar as usual.

This slightly awkward interaction was resolved by Lenker performing one of her solo songs, “not a lot, just forever,” from her 2020 album “songs.”

She stood as if she and her guitar were one, captivating everyone in the room with her tender voice and fingerpicking. Towards the end of the song, she dropped out of a few lyrics, leaving the audience to sing them. It was magical — to say the least.

The final songs of the main set included two more from “Double Infinity”: the title track and “Grandmother,” as well as their 2016 hit “Masterpiece.”

Returning to a room of cheering fans, the band’s first encore song was “Change,” the bittersweet opening track from their previous album. Audience members held up their phone flashlights, making the venue look like a starry night sky.

“Spud Infinity” closed the show with a jolly tune with a country-like sound that usually features Lenker’s brother on jaw harp. Noah Lenker was not present that night, but the song was as bouncy and fun as ever.

It wouldn’t be possible for Big Thief to put on a true “greatest hits” show — they simply have too many — but that’s the closest term to describe what they brought to Boston.

If you missed the show, don’t fret, as Lenker assured the audience before leaving the stage that they’d “see [us] soon.” Definitely catch them — and Lomelda, too — the next time they’re in Boston. There is no show like a Big Thief one.