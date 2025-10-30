Women’s soccer clinches Patriot League regular season crown with 1-0 win over Colgate

For the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2021, the Boston University women’s soccer team is the Patriot League regular-season champion, shutting out No. 2-seeded Colgate University Raiders 1-0 in the teams’ final match of the regular season.

Coming into the game, BU (10-4-3, 7-1-1 PL) and Colgate (9-5-4, 6-2-1 PL) were tied at the top of the Patriot League table, with both schools recording 19 points from six wins, one loss and one draw each.

The Terriers also came into the game on a six-game win streak, with five of those games being straight shutouts. They extended both streaks with this victory.

“You couldn’t ask for more from them,” said BU Head Coach Megan Burke.

From creating scoring opportunities to locking down on defense to secure a clean sheet, Burke described the team’s effort as “overall, a great performance.”

While the Raiders controlled possession of the ball during the opening minutes of the game, the Terriers recorded the first two shots of the game.

BU earned its first corner of the game in the fourth minute, and senior defender Helene Tyburczy headed down the ball. Senior midfielder Shayla Brown then controlled the rebound of the clearance, but her effort was saved by Colgate goalkeeper Ella Poppinga.

Terrier sophomore goalkeeper Bridget Carr made her first save of the day in the 10th minute, as the Raiders’ midfielder Ari Bezanson cut around freshman defender Nina Tzouganatos to fire a shot right at her.

Carr entered the game having started and played in each of the past five games where BU shut out its opponents. The Terriers have also prevented the opposing teams from scoring in more than 500 minutes and only conceded two goals at home this season dating back to their game against the Fairfield Stags Aug. 21.

“They’ve just done an unbelievable job,” Burke said. “Our back line and Bridget in the past few games have done such a good job of communicating with one another, covering for each other and really executing in that part of the field.”

In the 16th and 17th minutes, BU earned three consecutive corner kicks but was unable to convert on any.

With less than four minutes remaining in the first half, Carr made a kick save to prevent Colgate from scoring, before the Terriers scrambled in front of their own net to defend a free kick and corner kick.

At the halfway mark, the Raiders led the shot count 7-6.

The beginning of the second half was all BU. In the 54th minute, senior forward Margy Porta attempted to chip Poppinga from the top of the circle, but Porta’s shot went right at the goalkeeper.

The Terriers earned another set of three consecutive corners in the 56th and 57th minutes, but again, none found the back of the net.

In the 59th minute, BU finally broke the deadlock. Senior defender Morgan Weaver drove the ball upfield to find sophomore midfielder Olivia Avellar out wide, who then swung the ball into the box to find Porta for a clean volley into the back of the net.

“I was hungry for a goal. We wanted to beat Colgate. We wanted to be regular season title champions,” Porta said. “That was all that was really going through my head.”

The Terriers continued to push, trying to find a second goal, but Poppinga stood tall despite the 10 shots directed at her in the final 45 minutes.

Colgate also ramped up its offense, seeking an equalizer. The Raiders’ best chance came with less than three minutes in the game: Forward Josie Tunney intercepted a BU clearance and shot off a turn right at Carr, who made two saves on two shots on goal in the second half.

The lone goal from Porta was enough to seal the win and regular season title for the Terriers, who will also receive a bye in the quarterfinal round.

With the Terriers ranked first in the league’s preseason polls, they met the high expectations set for them.

“I think there’s always a lot of pressure that comes with it, but for us, confidence just came with it,” Porta said.

BU will host its Patriot League semifinal game Nov. 6 against the lowest remaining seed, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

“It’s massive to win the regular season,” Burke said. “But we’re chasing a trophy, so it’s time to get ready for the semifinal.”