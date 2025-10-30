Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 3-9

Farmers Market in Central Square

Mondays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 76 Bishops Allen Dr., Cambridge

Shop local produce, ready-to-go meals and other handmade products at the Central Square Farmers Market. In partnership with Mass Farmers Market, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting local farmers, the Central Square Farmers Market runs until the last week of November, so check it out while you still can.

Do Portugal Circus

Opens Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m., 305 William F McClellan Hwy

Do Portugal Circus comes to Boston from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7 with daily performances. For $30 general admission tickets, attendees can watch aerialists, jugglers, motorcyclists, clowns and more. Classic circus food — hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and peanuts — will be available for guests in the traditional big top tent. The Portugal family founded the circus in Mexico in 1911, and today, they travel across Central America and the United States to perform.

SoWa Artist Walk

Friday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 450 Harrison Ave.

The Artists Guild, located in Boston’s SoWa Art and Design District in the South End, houses more than 80 artists. On the first Friday of every month, those artists open their studios in the SoWa Artists Guild to the public. For free admission, attendees can stroll through, meet the artists and be some of the first to see their new works.

Food Trucks at The Rose Kennedy Greenway

Recurring daily, times vary, Rose Kennedy Greenway

Every day, various food trucks park in the Rose Kennedy Greenway featuring a variety of choices, including curry, street tacos and bubble tea. Food prices vary.