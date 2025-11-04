Republican governor candidate speaks at BU, encourages political engagement

Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Shortsleeve pushed for political involvement and addressed state issues such as housing and unemployment in a speech to the Boston University College Republicans and Tufts University Republicans Monday night.

BUCR President Zac Segal said the event — which included students from Northeastern University and Boston College — aimed to educate the group on state politics and engage Republican communities at other universities in the area.

“It was great to kind of engage the Boston college Republican community and get everyone together,” Segal said.

Shortsleeve promoted political engagement among the younger generation at the event and said he is running for governor to make Massachusetts first in economic opportunity, job growth and entrepreneurship. He wants Boston to become the best place “for young people not only to come to college, but to actually stay and grow their businesses.”

“Young people are our future, and in a governor’s race, I want to energize young people to get on board and get involved,” Shortsleeve said.

If elected, Shortsleeve said he will achieve this goal through four key mechanisms — deregulating the economy to allow small businesses to grow and scale, lowering the tax burden, lowering the cost of housing and decreasing electricity costs to help families and small businesses.

To promote affordable housing, Shortsleeve said he believes Massachusetts should develop vacant land and create new multi-family housing.

He also said he would “relaunch” migrant programs under their “original intent” and prioritize these shelters for veterans and Massachusetts residents in need of short-term assistance.

“Spending billions of dollars on migrant programs when a lot of hardworking families in this state are struggling to get by is a slap in the face to working families and taxpayers,” Shortsleeve said.

BUCR Secretary Julia Schultze said she appreciated Shortsleeve’s focus on housing and employment. His background makes him a “really great prospect,” she said.

Shortsleeve began his career as a Marine Corps officer, which has shaped his professional and political career through his commitment to service, leadership and discipline, according to his campaign website.

“I am running as a Marine, an outsider and a businessman that knows how to fix things, but most importantly, someone who’s not afraid to shake up the status quo, as I’ve done in my life in business,” Shortsleeve said.

He highlighted his past work as chief administrator, acting general manager and member of the fiscal and management control board for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, during which he said he utilized his skillset as a businessman to cut costs and renegotiate contracts.

BUCR hopes to bring the other Republican gubernatorial candidates to BU before the 2026 election, according to BUCR Vice President Philip Wohltorf.

Schultze said bringing in speakers like Shortsleeve helps students learn about politics and provides networking opportunities.

Wohltorf said events like Monday’s speech are meant to inform students of candidates’ “visions” for Massachusetts.

“It’s really valuable to bring in more experienced people from our conservative movement who [can] share some advice and share some plans about the future,” Wohltorf said.

BUCR only endorses candidates for state elections, not primaries. Through such speaker events, BUCR hopes to provide information to help club members develop their own opinions.

“The more people you talk to, the more you learn, the more likely you are to be able to make up your own mind and your own perspectives,” Wohltorf said.