Boston City Council passes draft to codify the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, discusses creation of Committee on Civility

Boston City Council passed a new draft to codify the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement into law and referred a proposal for a Committee on Civility to the Committee on Government Operations during Wednesday’s meeting.

District 1 City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata introduced the ordinance to codify OYEA, which she said coordinates a network of more than 1,900 “youth serving professionals.” The office aims to engage young people in the policies impacting their lives.

She said codifying the office would reaffirm “Boston’s long-term commitment to youth leadership, safety and opportunity.”

At-Large City Councilor Henry Santana, who co-sponsored the ordinance, emphasized the importance of the office’s mission.

“[OYEA has] been pivotal in addressing the needs of our youth,” he said.

District 6 City Councilor Benjamin Weber, who is also a co-sponsor, said numerous children in his district have been left without mentors and adult support.

“Codifying this office will help support kids all across the city,” he said.

After a unanimous vote, the new draft passed.

The council also discussed the creation of a Committee on Civility for Boston.

District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn introduced the proposal for the committee, which would aim to promote and preserve civil discourse in an era of escalating polarization.

He said the rise of social media has inflamed debates playing out online, threatening the civility of political discourse.

“The city council should serve as role models for civil discourse, refraining from disrespect, personal offences and remain[ing] professional all while leaving room for disagreement in the spirit of democracy,” Flynn said.

The city council referred the proposal to the Committee of Government Operations.