Every autumn, the city of Boston blazes with color before the cold winter months hit. It’s a popular pastime for Bostonians — many sick of the urban landscape — to unwind and destress among the changing leaves. The Boston Common, in particular, comes to life with striking shades of red, yellow and orange that blend together with the equally vibrant city community.
Categories:
GALLERY: The Common in color — fall in the heart of Boston
By Anh Huynh • November 6, 2025
