Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 31-Nov. 7

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

Larceny under $1,200 at 44 Buswell St.

At 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, theft was reported at a South Campus residence.

Larceny under $1,200 at 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:46 p.m. on Nov. 1, theft was reported at the IDG Capital Student Innovation Center.

Larceny under $1,200 at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 1, theft was reported at the George Sherman Union.

Breaking and entering at 225 Bay State Road

At 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 3, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony was reported at a restaurant.

Defacement of property at 855 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:18 a.m. on Nov. 4, property was defaced by graffiti at the College of Fine Arts.

Assault on 112 Bay State Road

At 2:26 p.m. on Nov. 4, an assault in a dorm room was reported.

Harassment at 10 Buick St.

At 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 6, harassment was reported at Student Village I.

Trespassing and drug possession at 67 Bay State Road

At 9:13 p.m. on Nov. 6, trespassing and Class A drug possession were reported in an alleyway. Two arrests were made.

Criminal harassment at 125 Bay State Road

At 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 7, criminal harassment was reported at the Office of General Counsel.

Extortion by threat of injury at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:44 p.m. on Nov. 7, an extortion by threat of injury was reported at the Fitness and Recreation Center.