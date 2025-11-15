Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 17-23

Music Mondays at Snowport

Recurring Mondays until Dec. 22, 100 Seaport Blvd.

At Boston’s annual Holiday Market in Seaport, enjoy live music at The Stage above the Jingle Bar every Monday until Dec. 22. In collaboration with Berklee College of Music, Mohegan Music Mondays feature one Boston-based musician a week for seven weeks with free admission. This Monday, see singer-songwriter and Berklee student Alexa Givens, whose music blends pop and R&B. While there, indulge in the rest Snowport has to offer: food, drinks and shops.

Boston’s Holiday Tree Arrival from Nova Scotia

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., Boston Common

For the 54th year, Boston will receive an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia on Tuesday. The donation marks 108 years of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia after Boston sent emergency aid to the country’s capital, Halifax, after a maritime munitions explosion. The tree will be lit Dec. 4 at 7:55 p.m.

Bottomless Pasta at Capo Restaurant

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., 443 W Broadway, South Boston

Every Wednesday evening, enjoy all-you-can-eat pasta of your choice at the South Boston Italian eatery Capo Restaurant. From traditional cacio e pepe to squash raviolo, guests are invited to eat however much they want in any variety for $32.

Thanksgiving at Boston Public Market

Friday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., 100 Hanover St.

This weekend, the Boston Public Market will gear up for the holiday season with Thanksgiving goods. For free admission and no registration, attendees can shop from permanent and pop-up vendors selling home decor, gifts and artisan food and drink. A list of the permanent vendors can be found on the Boston Public Market website, and pop-ups will be announced on its Instagram.