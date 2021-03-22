BU creates socially distanced outdoor spaces across campus

Boston University students are enjoying the first taste of warm weather this year in revamped outdoor community spaces, which were set up around the time Spring Recess would typically take place.

Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore wrote in an email to students that the spaces — which include seating, string lights and tents — will be available for use through the end of April, as the world continues to combat “pandemic burnout.”

The community spaces are set up on the BU Beach, the lawn outside the College of Communication, around the George Sherman Union, as well as around West and South Campus dormitories and The Towers on Bay State Road.

Elmore’s announcement noted the spaces must be used while wearing a mask or face covering and maintaining at least six feet between each student.

“We hope to see you sitting and relaxing, enjoying meals, doing your work, meeting up and connecting (and re-connecting) with classmates, acquaintances and friends,” he wrote.

Mackenzie Nace, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she was enjoying the sun and warmer temperatures at the BU Beach Sunday afternoon.

“I honestly love it … I’ve been cooped up in my room a lot because of the cold weather and obviously social distancing and everything,” she said. “I’m very thankful for the open spaces to get the opportunity to go outside.”

For Nace, the outdoor spaces provide a COVID-19 safe way to socialize with friends.

“It’s allowing people to social distance outdoors,” she said, “which is obviously much easier to just be able to have conversations with people and meet up with your friends in a safe environment.”

Originally from New York, Questrom School of Business freshman Sophia Stearn said she is used to the colder weather but still feels the effects of a long winter.

“Seasonal depression is definitely a big thing, especially being that we go to school in the Northeast,” she said. “I definitely feel it, and I think the nice weather is putting everyone in a better mood and sort of uplifting our spirits until the end of the semester.”

However, she said the added social spaces are not perfect.

“The chairs are nice but there’s not enough,” Stearn said, “and some of them are broken.”

Kelly Tsai, a sophomore in the College of Fine Arts, said the weather she grew up with on the West Coast is much different than what New England has to offer.

“I always thought Boston’s weather was really depressing,” Tsai said. “This is really new and I really enjoy the weather and going out for walks.”

Now, rather than using public transportation or spending money on Uber rides, Tsai is going outside more and travelling on foot in the spring weather.

“Having nicer weather makes people want to go out more,” she said, “instead of staying in their dorms or rooms studying.”

Elmore concluded his email by noting the University had created these locations for students, and it was now their job to make use of them.

“We’ve created spaces,” he wrote, “now, it’s your turn to make them places.”











