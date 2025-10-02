In a world that is no longer original, seek authenticity

“So this is the Japanese-Taiwanese version of ‘La La Land.’ But it’s better,” I said to my friends, as I showed them the edit I’d saved to Instagram months ago.

As I said it out loud, I realized the depth of my statement. Even though the premises of the two movies are vastly different, as well as the characters and the subplots, the underlying messages are the same — just executed differently.

Off the top of my head, I was able to name at least four other pieces of media that would’ve easily filled the romance-not-really stereotype that has garnered “La La Land” its reputation as a “horror” movie.

“La La Land” is not the first of its kind — nor the last. It borrows from a variety of sources and has immovably inspired many others.

While its concept is by no means original, it is unique in its execution.

In the era of trends and different “-cores” circling social media and integrating in society, there is no true originality anymore. Everything takes inspiration from something else, and it’s easy to draw comparisons between two seemingly different things.

From the onslaught of supernatural TV shows loosely inspiring each other, to the same chord progression being used in nearly every pop song, the constant repetition of ideas seems never-ending.

Everything is a version of something else.

This is by no means an inherently bad thing. In fact, the exchange of ideas and concepts has been a cross-cultural phenomenon since humans first began interacting. It is through inspiration that humans learn from one another, and it is a beautiful thing to fall in love with someone else’s creativity.

Every brilliant idea is a mosaic of other brilliant ideas that came before. Originality is simply reborn and repurposed ideas.

Authenticity makes something truly special — but it is self expression that ultimately sets originality and authenticity apart.

Take “La La Land” for example. The concept of a romance that ends for personal growth is common among a variety of movies and TV shows — “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Normal People” come to mind — and yet, they are depicted in various styles.

Through the visions of the different directors and writers, there is a visible distinction. Whether it’s through color-coded cinematography or the execution of a nonlinear narrative, it is the authenticity of the presentation that creates a masterpiece.

But not every remix of an idea can be meaningful. With only the shell of a previous work, imitation becomes hollow. It is the essence of raw authenticity that makes it transformative.

The same can be said for everyday concepts.

A story can be written with different tones by multiple writers, reinforcing authenticity from each author’s style. An outfit can be accessorized in various ways to reflect the wearer’s personality. A song can be sung with differing emotions to convey an entirely new message.

There are thousands of ways to do something, and every one of those ways is unique.

It is the little things in life that reinforce the differences in people. It’s the way one of your classmates writes in cursive, while another only uses swirling script when writing the letter “y.”

It’s the way your calculus professor will use a purple dry-erase marker when explaining concepts, while your physics professor prefers to use blue.

It is in the calculated chaos of my vanity, and in the spotlessness of my roommate’s. It is expressed in the niches of coffee orders and the exclusion of pickles in your friend’s burger.

Authenticity reflects who you are at your very core, the driving force of how you are perceived.

No two things can truly be done in the exact same fashion — no matter how common their origin — as it takes heart and passion to be authentic.

Originality is tempting, but authenticity is inviting. Originality comes from a desire to be the first, to be the best or to be the most creative. But authenticity comes from the honest expression of everything you stand for and who you truly are.

Even though the foundation of many concepts is no more than an idea that someone else has had before, you can put your own spin on anything.

When everything is up to interpretation, you are given the opportunity to create something according to your own vision.

Personalize everything you do. Add your own niche to your favorite things.

To be original is to make something new.

To be authentic is to make it yours.