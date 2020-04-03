Best of the best: The top 10 sports quotes of 2019-20

With the cancellation of remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 academic year, we have found and ranked the best quotes from the Boston University coaches and student-athletes this year.

10.) “Everyone on the team regardless of class or playing time needs to find ways to make proactive contributions every day at practice and in games,” – Field hockey coach Sally Starr on what she needs out of her players in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

9.) “We need to get points until someone tells me we have no hope. And even at that point, we have games to play, and we need to finish out the season.” – Women’s soccer coach Nancy Feldman after dropping a late-season game to Holy Cross.

8.) “It gets pretty hectic in there and sometimes you can let your emotions get the best of you.” – Men’s hockey senior forward and captain Patrick Curry on the overwhelming environment of the Beanpot.

7.) “It was kind of funny how it paralleled what happened last night. Not the right results for Boston University.” – Women’s hockey head coach Brian Durocher on Boston University’s consecutive double overtime Beanpot Title losses to Northeastern University in two nights.

6.) “I don’t even know if I can put a word on it. I guess it’s bittersweet. You work so hard to get to this point, but I don’t even want to think about taking the jersey off.” – Women’s hockey senior forward Sammy Davis on Senior Weekend and the emotions that come to mind with finishing her career.

5.) “Brutal. That was brutal. I don’t know if we got anxious or we’ve got ‘Men in Black,’ where someone took our bodies and our minds.” – Women’s basketball head coach Marisa Moseley on the second half offensive performance in BU’s 47-40 win over Lafayette College Feb. 19.

4.) “I’m not foolish, I know enough to know it’s going to be hard to ever get someone that does what that guy does for us. He’s such a warrior, he’s such a great kid, he’s such a talented player, I was so happy to see how happy he was after we won it.” – Men’s basketball head coach Joe Jones on star senior forward Max Mahoney and the contributions he’s brought to the program over his four years after winning the Patriot League title.

3.) “We’ve got 30 something flags on the wall, that’s BU,” Now-retired men’s soccer head coach Neil Roberts on a wall in the locker room with a flag for each country represented in the program’s history.

2.) “The diving in that game that was called? It’s just a tough thing to watch. Karma didn’t catch up to that one. It will.” Men’s hockey coach Albie O’Connell on the Beanpot final’s controversial finish.

1.) “You don’t see Adam too much, but he’s one of the hardest working kids in our program. You’ve heard his story, starting as a [team] manager, working his way onto the team, working himself into a scholarship. You don’t always see him, what he does everyday for us, in and out of practice, even off the court, he’s just a fantastic kid. I’m really glad he ended up being my classmate.” – Mahoney on co-senior Adam Mikula and the impact he has made through his four years despite not seeing many minutes.